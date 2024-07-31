Paris 2024 Olympics: Deepika Kumari reaches Round of 16 in women’s individual event

Deepika Kumari on Wednesday became the second Indian archer at Paris 2024 Olympics to qualify for the round of 16 in the women’s individual archery event.

Deepika started her competition with nervy shoot-off win against Estonia’s Reena Parnat. The score was tied at 5-5 after the five sets and the Indian prevailed, despite both archers hitting an eight-point shot, by virtue of hitting the arrow closer to the centre of the board.

Her round of 32 match, against Netherlands’ Quinty Roeffen, was much more straightforward. Deepika won the contest 6-2 after the Dutch archer shot off the target in the third set.

Deepika will now face World No. 13, Michelle Kroppen, in the round of 16 on August 3. Bhajan Kaur will be the other Indian in the 1/8 Finals round where she will take on Indonesia’s Diananda Choirunisa.