MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Dagar ‘inspiring’ deaf people with golf medal bid

The 23-year-old made her Olympic debut in Tokyo at the delayed 2020 Games and was also a Deaflympic gold medallist three years ago.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 23:23 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Diksha Dagar of Team India walks on the 18th hole during Day One of the Women’s Individual Stroke Play on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Diksha Dagar of Team India walks on the 18th hole during Day One of the Women’s Individual Stroke Play on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Diksha Dagar of Team India walks on the 18th hole during Day One of the Women’s Individual Stroke Play on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Diksha Dagar has shrugged off a car accident and is now hoping to “inspire” fellow deaf people as well as challenge for a women’s golf medal in Paris this week.

The 23-year-old made her Olympic debut in Tokyo at the delayed 2020 Games and was also a Deaflympic gold medallist three years ago.

She played herself into medal contention at Le Golf National on Wednesday, carding a one-under-par 71 to sit in a tie for seventh place after the first round of the women’s event.

“I never thought that -- when I was playing tournaments, I had no idea what I was doing but when the people come to me, like hitting it, and they are deaf like me, they ask, ‘I follow you, and it’s very inspiring to see you’,” Dagar said.

“I mean, it feels so good, like it feels amazing. At least I’m walking on the right path and I want to do something better and inspire them more,” she added.

READ MORE | India’s Ashok eyeing Olympic medal after last-minute dash to Paris

Dagar says she feels fortunate to be competing, after her and her family were involved in a car accident in Paris last week which left her mother in hospital with a spinal injury.

“You can’t avoid the accident. It happened. Like it was nobody’s fault,” she said. “I don’t know how it will end up but you can say it was part of my Olympic experience. It was terrible accident but by God’s grace we are safe.

“I’m very lucky and blessed to play the Olympics the second time,”Dagar added.

Left-hander Dagar and her India teammate Aditi Ashok both made good starts on the Albatros course, with Ashok signing for a level-par 72 as she attempts to go at least one better than when she finished fourth in Tokyo.

Dagar will play in the first group in Thursday’s second round, teeing off at 9:00 am local time (0700 GMT) with Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling and Austrian Emma Spitz.

Related Topics

Diksha Dagar /

Golf /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker begin triple jump qualification
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mirabai Chanu LIVE Updates, Weightlifting women’s 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Sole weightlifter from India eyes second Olympic medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: United States win women’s team pursuit gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia beats Britain to win first Olympic men’s team pursuit gold medal in two decades
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Dagar ‘inspiring’ deaf people with golf medal bid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: United States win women’s team pursuit gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Dagar ‘inspiring’ deaf people with golf medal bid
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia beats Britain to win first Olympic men’s team pursuit gold medal in two decades
    AP
  4. FAQs: What is the format of the men’s Javelin Throw final as Neeraj Chopra’s defends his gold medal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mirabai Chanu LIVE Updates, Weightlifting women’s 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Sole weightlifter from India eyes second Olympic medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker begin triple jump qualification
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mirabai Chanu LIVE Updates, Weightlifting women’s 49kg at Paris 2024 Olympics: Sole weightlifter from India eyes second Olympic medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: United States win women’s team pursuit gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia beats Britain to win first Olympic men’s team pursuit gold medal in two decades
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Dagar ‘inspiring’ deaf people with golf medal bid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment