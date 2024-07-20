Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of equestrian events with date, IST timings and venues

Equestrian events at the Paris Olympics will start on July 27 and conclude on August 6.

All events will take place at Château de Versailles (also known as the Palace of Versailles). Initially built as a simple hunting lodge, the Château de Versailles was home to the court of Louis XIV in 1682. In 1883, the site became a national museum open to the public and was the first French site to be awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in 1979.

India will have only one representative in this event - Anush Agarwalla. Anush won two medals at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou - gold in team dressage and bronze in individual dressage.