Paris 2024 Olympics: India to play Spain for bronze medal in hockey

India’s loss against Germany in the semifinal on Tuesday meant India’s wait for a hockey gold medal continued.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 00:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Harmanpreet Singh, third left, celebrates after scoring against Germany.
India’s Harmanpreet Singh, third left, celebrates after scoring against Germany. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India's Harmanpreet Singh, third left, celebrates after scoring against Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

India lost to Germany 3-2 in the semifinal at the Yves du Manoir Stadium at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday and failed to make the gold-medal match.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will face Spain for the bronze medal. Germany will take on the Netherlands for the gold medal.

Harmanpreet opened India’s account in the first quarter, converting a penalty corner. Germany, however, eked out a lead courtesy of two second-quarter goals Gonzalo Peillat and Christopher Ruehr. Harmanpreet pared the scoreline with another penalty corner in the 36th minute.

However, a deflection from Marco Miltkau at the goalmouth six minutes from the final hooter saw Germany score the winner and advance to the final.

The reverse meant that India’s wait for a gold medal at the Olympics, which it last won in 1980, continued.

Hockey /

Paris 2024 Olympics

