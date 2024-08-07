Paris 2024 Olympics: India to play Spain for bronze medal in hockey

India lost to Germany 3-2 in the semifinal at the Yves du Manoir Stadium at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday and failed to make the gold-medal match.
The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will face Spain for the bronze medal. Germany will take on the Netherlands for the gold medal.
Harmanpreet opened India’s account in the first quarter, converting a penalty corner. Germany, however, eked out a lead courtesy of two second-quarter goals Gonzalo Peillat and Christopher Ruehr. Harmanpreet pared the scoreline with another penalty corner in the 36th minute.
However, a deflection from Marco Miltkau at the goalmouth six minutes from the final hooter saw Germany score the winner and advance to the final.
The reverse meant that India’s wait for a gold medal at the Olympics, which it last won in 1980, continued.
