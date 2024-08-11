MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Italy beats United States to win gold, Brazil takes bronze

Italy came into the Olympics as the Volleyball Nations League champions and did not lose a match en route to gold, dropping one set in the pool stage and none in the knockouts.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 18:24 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Italy women win volleyball gold Paris 2024 olympics.
Italy women win volleyball gold Paris 2024 olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Italy women win volleyball gold Paris 2024 olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Italy beat the United States 3-0 to win the Olympic women’s volleyball gold at the Paris Games on Sunday.

Italy came into the Olympics as the Volleyball Nations League champions and did not lose a match en route to gold, dropping one set in the pool stage and none in the knockouts.

Italy’s Paola Egonu was the star of the show after the 25-year-old scored 22 points with four blocks.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Meet Leon Marchand, the most decorated male Olympian at the Summer Games

The Americans had won a medal at the last five Olympics and the silver was their seventh overall - more than any other country in women’s volleyball.

On Saturday, Brazil denied Turkey a first Olympic medal in women’s volleyball when the South Americans won the bronze medal match 3-1.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

Volleyball

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

