Paris 2024 Olympics: Italy beats United States to win gold, Brazil takes bronze

Italy beat the United States 3-0 to win the Olympic women’s volleyball gold at the Paris Games on Sunday.

Italy came into the Olympics as the Volleyball Nations League champions and did not lose a match en route to gold, dropping one set in the pool stage and none in the knockouts.

Italy’s Paola Egonu was the star of the show after the 25-year-old scored 22 points with four blocks.

The Americans had won a medal at the last five Olympics and the silver was their seventh overall - more than any other country in women’s volleyball.

On Saturday, Brazil denied Turkey a first Olympic medal in women’s volleyball when the South Americans won the bronze medal match 3-1.