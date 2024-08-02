MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Italians Paolini and Errani speed into Olympic doubles final

The straight-sets victory offered some comfort for World No. 5 Paolini after she was knocked out in the third round of the singles by unseeded Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 18:44 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Team Italy winning the Women’s Doubles semifinal in Paris 2024 Olympics.
Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Team Italy winning the Women’s Doubles semifinal in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Team Italy winning the Women’s Doubles semifinal in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Women’s doubles pair Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani eased past Czech duo Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova 6-3 6-2 on Friday, to ensure a first tennis medal for Italy since 1924.

The straight-sets victory offered some comfort for World No. 5 Paolini after she was knocked out in the third round of the singles by unseeded Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Five-time Grand Slam women’s doubles champion Errani caught Muchova by surprise with an under-arm serve on match point as the Italians clinched victory in just over an hour.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: IOC, IBA justify their stands over Algerian boxer Khelif’s gender issue

Paolini and Errani, who lost in the French Open final at the same venue in June, will face the winner of the other semifinal between Spain’s Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes and Russians Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, who are competing as neutral athletes.

Another Italian, Lorenzo Musetti, faces World No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles semifinals later on Friday.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Olympic Games /

Jasmine Paolini /

Sara Errani /

Karolina Muchova /

Linda Noskova

