Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia head-to-head record, full list of results

Lakshya Sen lost to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the badminton men’s singles semifinal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, and will contest for a bronze medal.

The 22-year-old will be up against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, who lost to Thailand’s Kunlavit Vitidsarn in his last-four match.

The last meeting between the two shuttlers came at the All England Open this year which the Indian won 20-22, 21-16, 21-19.

The Malaysian is World No. 7 but has an adverse record against the Indian, ranked 22nd. Lakshya has lost only once to Lee but has four wins to his name. The only loss for Lakshya came at Thomas Cup in 2022.

LAKSHYA SEN vs LEE ZII JIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD All England Open 2024 - Lakshya Sen beat Lee Zii Jia 20-22, 21-16, 21-19 Indonesia Open 2023 - Lakshya Sen beat Lee Zii Jia 21-17, 21-13 Thomas Cup 2022 - Lakshya Sen lost to Lee Zii Jia 21-23, 9-21 All England Open 2022 - Lakshya Senn beat Lee Zii Jia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 India International Series 2016 - Lakshya Sen beat Zii Jia Lee 11-13, 11-3, 11-6, 11-6

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The live streaming of the bronze-medal match between Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia will be available on the JioCinema website and app. The live broadcast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.