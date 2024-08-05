Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia head-to-head record, full list of results

Lakshya Sen lost to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the badminton men’s singles semifinal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, and will contest for a bronze medal.
The 22-year-old will be up against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, who lost to Thailand’s Kunlavit Vitidsarn in his last-four match.
The last meeting between the two shuttlers came at the All England Open this year which the Indian won 20-22, 21-16, 21-19.
The Malaysian is World No. 7 but has an adverse record against the Indian, ranked 22nd. Lakshya has lost only once to Lee but has four wins to his name. The only loss for Lakshya came at Thomas Cup in 2022.
LAKSHYA SEN vs LEE ZII JIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
LIVE STREAMING INFO
The live streaming of the bronze-medal match between Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia will be available on the JioCinema website and app. The live broadcast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.
Latest on Sportstar
- Noah Lyles wins 100m final: How is a photo finish decided in Olympics?
- TNPL 2024 Final: Ashwin’s Dragons bring home the trophy in style
- Noah Lyles sprints the talk to 100m glory in Paris Olympics 2024
- Athletics, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 highlights: USA’s Noah Lyles wins men’s 100m gold; Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins high jump
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play semifinal after getting red card against Great Britain?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE