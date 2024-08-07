MagazineBuy Print

When and where to watch Mirabai Chanu in action at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Mirabai Chanu’s event - women’s 49kg weightlifting - will be held at 11pm IST on August 7.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 07:00 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu practising at NIS Patiala on June 12.
FILE PHOTO: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu practising at NIS Patiala on June 12. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu practising at NIS Patiala on June 12. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu secured the only quota for India in weightlifting for Paris 2024. She confirmed her place after finishing third in Group B at the IWF World Cup 2024 in Phuket.

According to the rules, it was mandatory for weightlifters to attend the World Weightlifting Championships 2023 and this year’s IWF World Cup to be eligible for participation in the Summer Games.

READ: Paris Olympics: India’s ‘God in the goal’ PR Sreejesh keeps the fire burning for hockey gold

Chanu attended the weigh-in but avoided lifting at the 2023 Worlds to stay fit for the Asian Games.

A lifter also had to participate in at least three of the following events — 2022 World Championships, 2023 Continental Championships, 2023 Grand Prix 1, 2023 Grand Prix II and 2024 Continental Championships.

Chanu competed at the 2022 Worlds and 2023 Asian Championships, before marking her attendance at the 2023 Grand Prix II.

When will Mirabai Chanu’s event take place?

Chanu’s event - women’s 49kg weightlifting - will be held at 11pm IST on August 7.

Where to watch the Mirabai Chanu event?

Chanu’s event can be watched live on the Sports18 Network. Alternatively, the event can also be streamed on JioCinema.

What is the venue for Mirabai Chanu’s event?

Weightlifting at the Paris Olympics will be held at the South Paris Arena.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

