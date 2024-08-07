MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Algerian boxer in Olympic gender row, Imane Khelif, marches into final

Imane Khelif defeated Thailand's 2023 world silver medallist Janjaem Suwannapheng in a unanimous points decision to march into Friday's final in the women's 66kg category.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 03:27 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AFP
The 25-year-old Khelif and Lin both fought at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago but there was no controversy at the time and neither won a medal.
The 25-year-old Khelif and Lin both fought at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago but there was no controversy at the time and neither won a medal.
infoIcon

The 25-year-old Khelif and Lin both fought at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago but there was no controversy at the time and neither won a medal. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Algerian boxer embroiled in a major gender controversy at the Paris Olympics won her semi-final on Tuesday to guarantee at least a silver medal in front of a raucous Roland Garros crowd that chanted her name.

Imane Khelif defeated Thailand’s 2023 world silver medallist Janjaem Suwannapheng in a unanimous points decision to march into Friday’s final in the women’s 66kg category.

Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, the other boxer in the eye of a storm over her eligibility, is herself sure to take home at least bronze at a different weight.

The 25-year-old Khelif and Lin both fought at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago but there was no controversy at the time and neither won a medal.

Both were disqualified from last year’s world championships after failing gender eligibility tests, but were cleared to compete in Paris.

Khelif was given the biggest roar of the night as she entered the arena at Roland Garros, usually home to Grand Slam tennis but hosting Olympic boxing and a sizeable number of Algerian fans with flags.

Cries of “Imane, Imane” rang out repeatedly before and during the bout.

The Thai, who had a clear height disadvantage, took a standing count in the third round after feeling the full power of the superior Algerian.

At the end of the fight at the 15,000-seated Court Philippe-Chatrier, which was close to capacity, the two fighters greeted each other warmly and shook hands.

Khelif did a dance in the middle of the ring, to more roars of approval.

Khelif faces China’s Yang Liu or Taiwan’s Chen Nien-chin for gold.

The gender controversy ignited when Khelif defeated Angela Carini in 46 seconds in her opening bout in the French capital, the Italian reduced to tears and abandoning the fight after suffering a badly hurt nose.

The 2023 world championships, from which Lin and Khelif were expelled, were run by the International Boxing Association (IBA) but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is organising the sport at the Games because of financial, governance and ethical concerns at the IBA.

The IBA’s Kremlin-linked president Umar Kremlev claimed at a chaotic press conference on Monday that both fighters had “genetic testing that shows that these are men”.

The IOC has leapt to the defence of Khelif and Lin, with president Thomas Bach saying they were born and raised as women, and have passports saying that.

The 28-year-old Lin fights in the semi-finals of the women’s 57kg division on Wednesday.

