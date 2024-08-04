Paris 2024 Olympics: Parul Chaudhary finishes eighth in 3000m steeplechase qualification, fails to qualify for final

India’s Parul Chaudhary finished eighth in the women’s 3000m steeplechase qualification at the Paris 2024 Olympics and bowed out from the competition at the Stade de France on Sunday.

Competing in the first heat of the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Parul registered her season best timing of 9:23.39 but that wasn’t enough to help her finish in the top five to automatically qualify for the final.

Parul holds the national record (9:15.31) in the women’s 3000m steeplechase set at the 2023 World Athletics Championship where she finished 11th.

A double medallist at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Parul earlier participated in the 5000m where she finished 14th in her heat.

She also registered a season best time of 15:10.68 in the 5000m.