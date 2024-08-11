MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS ruling strips US gymnast Jordan Chiles loses of floor bronze, Romania’s Barbosu makes podium

CAS didn’t rule on the final floor exercise ranking, saying FIG would have to sort out the medals.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 04:12 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AFP
After the review, the score for Chiles, who won team gold with the United States, was upgraded to 13.766. That was enough to earn bronze behind Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and superstar US teammate Simone Biles.
After the review, the score for Chiles, who won team gold with the United States, was upgraded to 13.766. That was enough to earn bronze behind Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and superstar US teammate Simone Biles. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

After the review, the score for Chiles, who won team gold with the United States, was upgraded to 13.766. That was enough to earn bronze behind Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and superstar US teammate Simone Biles. | Photo Credit: AP

US gymnast Jordan Chiles has lost her bronze medal in the Paris Olympics women’s floor exercise after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Saturday that the judging panel improperly granted an inquiry that moved her up from fifth.

As a result 18-year-old Romanian Ana Barbosu was awarded the floor medal by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) later on Saturday.

“I can barely express my emotions, I can’t believe it,” Barbosu told Romanian media after she was awarded her country’s only medal in the gymnastics competition.

“When I heard the news, I was afraid it wasn’t true, and once I was sure, I hugged my parents and called everyone who had helped me.”

In response to applications filed by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and gymnasts Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, CAS ruled that the appeal of Chiles’s degree of difficulty was submitted past the one-minute deadline for such inquiries and should not have been granted.

After the review, the score for Chiles, who won team gold with the United States, was upgraded to 13.766. That was enough to earn bronze behind Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and superstar US teammate Simone Biles.

Ana Barbosu of Romania
Ana Barbosu of Romania | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Ana Barbosu of Romania | Photo Credit: REUTERS

But it was a devastating blow for Barbosu who thought she had bagged bronze with her score of 13.700.

Both she and Maneca-Voinea, who was pushed into fifth, departed the competition in tears.

Such scoring inquiries are regularly lodged during gymnastics competition, some are rejected and others are upheld, resulting in a change of score.

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu called it a “scandalous situation” and said he would boycott the Olympic closing ceremony.

The drama unfolded in the final event of gymnastics competition at Bercy Arena on Monday.

CAS said in its statement that its ruling applied to Chiles’s score, which said should be reinstated at its original 13.666.

But CAS didn’t rule on the final floor exercise ranking, saying FIG would have to sort out the medals.

USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee issued a joint statement saying they were “devastated” by the ruling.

“The inquiry into the difficulty value of Jordan Chiles’s floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring,” the governing bodies said.

“Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media.

“No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them.

“We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.”

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Jordan Chiles /

CAS /

Court of Arbitration for Sport

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS ruling strips US gymnast Jordan Chiles loses of floor bronze, Romania’s Barbosu makes podium
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA beats France to extend clinch gold again, extends domination in Basketball
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally at the end of Day 15: China overtakes USA in standings; India 71st after wrestling bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16: August 11 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16 - August 11: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS ruling strips US gymnast Jordan Chiles loses of floor bronze, Romania’s Barbosu makes podium
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16: August 11 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16 - August 11: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16: Indians in action — August 11 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lasha Talakhadze wins third-straight heavyweight weightlifting title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS ruling strips US gymnast Jordan Chiles loses of floor bronze, Romania’s Barbosu makes podium
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA beats France to extend clinch gold again, extends domination in Basketball
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally at the end of Day 15: China overtakes USA in standings; India 71st after wrestling bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16: August 11 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16 - August 11: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment