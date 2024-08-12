Paris 2024 Olympics: Which countries won their first Olympic medals?

After more than two weeks of exciting sporting action, the Paris 2024 Olympics came to an end on Sunday with a colourful closing ceremony.

The Paris game also witnessed four countries win their first Olympic medals. Here are the four countries:

Albania: Chermen Valiev – wrestling – men’s 74kg freestyle

Albania’s Chermen Valiev celebrates after defeating Tajikistan’s Viktor Rassadin during their men’s freestyle 74kg bronze medal wrestling match. | Photo Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Chermen Valiev won Albania its first ever Olympic medal after he won bronze in the men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling event in Paris.

In the bronze medal match, Valiev got the better of Tajikistan’s Viktor Rassadin.

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred – athletics – women’s 100m

Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, celebrates after winning the women’s 100-meter final. | Photo Credit: REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP

Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred delivered a brilliant performance to win the women’s 100 metres gold medal with a national record timing of 10.72 seconds to become the first medallist from her country.

Her margin of victory — 0.15 seconds — was the biggest in the Olympic 100m since 2008. None of the other finalists matched Alfred’s top speed of 41.04 kmph, with the fancied Richardson coming the closest (40.52kmph).

Alfred also went onto win silver in the women’s 200 metres.

Cape Verde: David de Pina (bronze) – boxing – men’s 51kg

Cape Verde’s David De Pina, men’s 51kg boxing bronze medallist, celebrates on stage at the Champions Park. | Photo Credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP

Boxer David de Pina became the first Olympic medallist from Cape Verde after he won the bronze medal in the men’s 51kg event in Paris.

De Pina, who was the flagbearer for the seven-strong Cape Verdean contingent in Paris, won bronze after reaching the semifinal in his event.

Dominica: Thea LaFond – athletics – women’s triple jump

Dominica’s athlete and gold medallist Thea Lafond poses with her medal on stage at the Champions Park at Trocadero during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: JACK GUEZ

Thea LaFond made history for her Caribbean island nation of Dominica by winning gold in the Paris 2024 triple jump to claim the country’s first ever Olympic medal.

LaFond made herself the woman to beat with her second attempt of 15.02 metres - a world best this year - and that proved impossible to better, with rain also making conditions more treacherous.