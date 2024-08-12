MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Which countries won their first Olympic medals?

The Paris 2024 Olympics witnessed four countries win their first Olympic medals. Here are the four countries:

Published : Aug 12, 2024 13:21 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Triple jump gold medallist Thea Lafond of Dominica poses for a portrait during a photo session at the Champions Park at the Trocadero..
Triple jump gold medallist Thea Lafond of Dominica poses for a portrait during a photo session at the Champions Park at the Trocadero.. | Photo Credit: THIBAUD MORITZ/REUTERS
infoIcon

Triple jump gold medallist Thea Lafond of Dominica poses for a portrait during a photo session at the Champions Park at the Trocadero.. | Photo Credit: THIBAUD MORITZ/REUTERS

After more than two weeks of exciting sporting action, the Paris 2024 Olympics came to an end on Sunday with a colourful closing ceremony.

The Paris game also witnessed four countries win their first Olympic medals. Here are the four countries:

Albania: Chermen Valiev – wrestling – men’s 74kg freestyle

Albania’s Chermen Valiev celebrates after defeating Tajikistan’s Viktor Rassadin during their men’s freestyle 74kg bronze medal wrestling match.
Albania’s Chermen Valiev celebrates after defeating Tajikistan’s Viktor Rassadin during their men’s freestyle 74kg bronze medal wrestling match. | Photo Credit: Eugene Hoshiko
lightbox-info

Albania’s Chermen Valiev celebrates after defeating Tajikistan’s Viktor Rassadin during their men’s freestyle 74kg bronze medal wrestling match. | Photo Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Chermen Valiev won Albania its first ever Olympic medal after he won bronze in the men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling event in Paris.

In the bronze medal match, Valiev got the better of Tajikistan’s Viktor Rassadin.

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred  – athletics – women’s 100m

Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, celebrates after winning the women’s 100-meter final.
Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, celebrates after winning the women’s 100-meter final. | Photo Credit: REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP
lightbox-info

Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, celebrates after winning the women’s 100-meter final. | Photo Credit: REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP

Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred delivered a brilliant performance to win the women’s 100 metres gold medal with a national record timing of 10.72 seconds to become the first medallist from her country.

Her margin of victory — 0.15 seconds — was the biggest in the Olympic 100m since 2008. None of the other finalists matched Alfred’s top speed of 41.04 kmph, with the fancied Richardson coming the closest (40.52kmph).

Alfred also went onto win silver in the women’s 200 metres.

Cape Verde: David de Pina (bronze) – boxing – men’s 51kg

Cape Verde’s David De Pina, men’s 51kg boxing bronze medallist, celebrates on stage at the Champions Park.
Cape Verde’s David De Pina, men’s 51kg boxing bronze medallist, celebrates on stage at the Champions Park. | Photo Credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP
lightbox-info

Cape Verde’s David De Pina, men’s 51kg boxing bronze medallist, celebrates on stage at the Champions Park. | Photo Credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP

Boxer David de Pina became the first Olympic medallist from Cape Verde after he won the bronze medal in the men’s 51kg event in Paris.

De Pina, who was the flagbearer for the seven-strong Cape Verdean contingent in Paris, won bronze after reaching the semifinal in his event.

Dominica: Thea LaFond – athletics – women’s triple jump

Dominica’s athlete and gold medallist Thea Lafond poses with her medal on stage at the Champions Park at Trocadero during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Dominica’s athlete and gold medallist Thea Lafond poses with her medal on stage at the Champions Park at Trocadero during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: JACK GUEZ
lightbox-info

Dominica’s athlete and gold medallist Thea Lafond poses with her medal on stage at the Champions Park at Trocadero during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: JACK GUEZ

Thea LaFond made history for her Caribbean island nation of Dominica by winning gold in the Paris 2024 triple jump to claim the country’s first ever Olympic medal.

LaFond made herself the woman to beat with her second attempt of 15.02 metres - a world best this year - and that proved impossible to better, with rain also making conditions more treacherous.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

Botswana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Which countries won their first Olympic medals?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal live updates: Responsibility of disqualification on the athlete, says IOA president P T Usha
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Where does India rank among other countries in sports where it won a medal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Which countries won their first Olympic golds?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Remembering Aunshuman Gaekwad: A tale of grit and grace
    Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Which countries won their first Olympic medals?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Where does India rank among other countries in sports where it won a medal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Which countries won their first Olympic golds?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Where did India finish in the Olympic Games medal tally?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Where did Pakistan finish in Olympic games medal tally?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Which countries won their first Olympic medals?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal live updates: Responsibility of disqualification on the athlete, says IOA president P T Usha
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Where does India rank among other countries in sports where it won a medal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Which countries won their first Olympic golds?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Remembering Aunshuman Gaekwad: A tale of grit and grace
    Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment