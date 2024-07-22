With only a few days left for the Paris Olympics, the Indian athletes are preparing to improve their tally of seven from Tokyo 2020 and will try to hit double digits this time around.

The Indian contingent consists of experienced athletes and teams which have medalled in multiple international events.

Here are the Indian athletes for the Paris Games, who have won medals in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Asian Games:

CWG 2022 medallists in Indian Paris Games contingent Priyanka Goswami - Athletics Avinash Sable - Athletics Nikhat Zareen - Boxing Hockey men’s team - Hockey Sharath Kamal - Table tennis Harmeet Desai - Table tennis Sreeja Akula - Table tennis Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling Anshu Malik - Wrestling PV Sindhu - Badminton Lakshya Sen - Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Badminton Chirag Shetty - Badminton Amit Panghal - Boxing Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting Tulika Maan - Judo Annu Rani - Athletics

Asian Games 2023 medallists in Indian Paris Games contingent Prithviraj Tondaiman - Shooting Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar -Shooting Sift Kaur Samra - Shooting Rajeshwari Kumari - Shooting Avinash Sable - Athletics Neeraj Chopra - Athletics Parul Chaudhary - Athletics Antim Panghal - Wrestling Nikhat Zareen - Boxing Preeti Pawar - Boxing Lovlina Borgohain - Boxing Kishore Jena - Athletics Hockey men’s team - Hockey Sarabjot Singh - Shooting Ramita Jindal - Shooting Manu Bhaker - Shooting Anish Bhanwala - Shooting Dhiraj Bommadevara - Archery Arjun Cheema - Shooting Esha Singh - Shooting Rhythm Sangwan - Shooting Vijayveer Sidhu - Shooting Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Shooting Vishnu Saravanan - Sailing Anush Agarwalla - Equestrian HS Prannoy - Badminton Lakshya Sen - Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Badminton Chirag Shetty - Badminton Amoj Jacob - Athletics Rajesh Ramesh - Athletics Subha Venkatesan - Athletics Vithya Ramraj - Athletics Aman Sehrawat - Wrestling Rohan Bopanna - Tennis Bhajan Kaur - Archery Aditi Ashok - Golf Ankita Bhakat - Archery Jyothi Yarraji - Athletics Annu Rani - Athletics Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Athletics

Among the Indian athletes/teams to have qualified for the Paris Games, only seven medalled in both Asian Games 2023 and CWG 2022. They are: