With only a few days left for the Paris Olympics, the Indian athletes are preparing to improve their tally of seven from Tokyo 2020 and will try to hit double digits this time around.
The Indian contingent consists of experienced athletes and teams which have medalled in multiple international events.
Here are the Indian athletes for the Paris Games, who have won medals in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Asian Games:
CWG 2022 medallists in Indian Paris Games contingent
Asian Games 2023 medallists in Indian Paris Games contingent
Among the Indian athletes/teams to have qualified for the Paris Games, only seven medalled in both Asian Games 2023 and CWG 2022. They are:
- Avinash Sable - Athletics
- Nikhat Zareen - Boxing
- Hockey men’s team
- Lakshya Sen - Badminton
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - Badminton
- Annu Rani - Athletics
