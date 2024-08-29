The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began in Paris with a memorable opening ceremony at the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées on Wednesday.
Five French para athletes Charles-Antoine Kouakou, Fabien Lamirault, Elodie Lorandi, Alexis Hanquinquant and Nantenin Keïta together lit the cauldron at Jardin des Tuileries.
Hanquinquant, the reigning champion in men’s PTS4 para triathlon, and Keïta, a former gold medallist in women’s 400m T13 event, were also the flagbearers for the French contingent.
