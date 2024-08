Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 10 - August 5: What are the medal events today?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.

On Monday, medal events will be held across triathlon, shooting, badminton, artistic gymnastics, canoe slalom, athletics, track cycling, 3x3 basketball and surfing.

Here are the medal events for Day 10 of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-

11:00 - Triathlon - Mixed Relay

13:00 - Shooting - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Final

14:25 - Badminton - Women’s Singles Final

15:15 - Artistic Gymnastics - Men’s Parallel Bars Final

16:08 - Artistic Gymnastics - Women’s Balance Beam Final

17:03 - Artistic Gymnastics - Men’s Horizontal Bar Final

17:53 - Artistic Gymnastics - Women’s Floor Exercise Final

18:00 - Badminton - Men’s Singles Medal Matches

18:30 - Shooting - Skeet Mixed Team Final

20:13 - Canoe Slalom - Women’s Kayak Cross Final

20:18 - Canoe Slalom - Men’s Kayak Cross Final

22:30 - Athletics - Men’s Pole Vault Final

23:16 - Cycling Track - Women’s Team Sprint Finals

00:00 - Athletics - Women’s Discus Throw Final

00:30 - 3x3 Basketball - Women’s Bronze Medal Game

00:45 - Athletics - Women’s 5000m Final

00:54 - Surfing - Men’s Bronze Medal Match

01:00 - 3x3 Basketball - Men’s Bronze Medal Game

01:17 - Athletics - Women’s 800m Final

01:30 - 3x3 Basketball - Women’s Gold Medal Game

01:35 - Surfing - Women’s Bronze Medal Match

02:00 - 3x3 Basketball - Men’s Gold Medal Game

02:16 - Surfing - Men’s Gold Medal Match

02:57 - Surfing - Women’s Gold Medal Match