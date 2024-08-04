Paris 2024: Records broken by Katie Ledecky at the Olympic Games

Katie Ledecky has had yet another remarkable Olympics in Paris this year. Over the last nine days, Ledecky has continued to smash records in swimming events.

Ledecky has won four more medals (two gold, one silver, and one bronze) and broken the following records at the Paris 2024 Olympics:

She set the new Olympic record in the women’s 1500m freestyle with a time of 15:30.02. In doing so, she broke her own Olympic record that she set in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She has tied the record for most Olympic gold medals for a female athlete. Ledecky and Soviet artistic gymnast Larisa Latynina both have nine golds each.

She has tied the record for most consecutive gold medals in an event - winning the women’s 800m freestyle for the fourth time in a row, every time since 2012.

She has become the fifth most decorated Olympian of all-time with 14 medals.

She has become the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all-time.

She has broken the record for most gold medals won by a woman in Team USA history - her nine gold medals include one at the 2012 London Olympics, four at the 2016 Rio Olympics, two at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and two more this time in Paris. This includes four gold medals in the 800m freestyle, two in the 1500m freestyle, one in the 200m freestyle, one in the 400m freestyle, and one in the 4x200m freestyle.

Along with these records, Ledecky also held the following records prior to the Paris 2024 Olympics: