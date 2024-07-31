Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja Akula beats Zeng Jian of Singapore, enters Round of 16

Sreeja Akula beat Zeng Jian on Wednesday to enter the Round of 16 in table tennis at the ongoing Paris Olympics.
Akula, who was celebrating her 26th birthday, lost the first game against the Singapore paddler 11-9, but came back strongly to win the next three games 12-10, 11-4 and 11-5.
Although Jian took the next game 12-10, Sreeja sealed the match in the sixth game with a 12-10 scoreline.
She will be facing World No. 1 and top-seeded Chinese paddler Sun Yingsha later in the day.
More on follow...
