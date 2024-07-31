MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja Akula beats Zeng Jian of Singapore, enters Round of 16

Sreeja will now face World No. 1 and top-seeded Chinese paddler Sun Yingsha later in the day.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 15:28 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sreeja Akula of India in action during her round of 32 match against Zeng Jian of Singapore.
Sreeja Akula of India in action during her round of 32 match against Zeng Jian of Singapore. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
infoIcon

Sreeja Akula of India in action during her round of 32 match against Zeng Jian of Singapore. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Sreeja Akula beat Zeng Jian on Wednesday to enter the Round of 16 in table tennis at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Akula, who was celebrating her 26th birthday, lost the first game against the Singapore paddler 11-9, but came back strongly to win the next three games 12-10, 11-4 and 11-5.

Although Jian took the next game 12-10, Sreeja sealed the match in the sixth game with a 12-10 scoreline.

She will be facing World No. 1 and top-seeded Chinese paddler Sun Yingsha later in the day.

More on follow...

Related Topics

Sreeja Akula /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja Akula beats Zeng Jian of Singapore, enters Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s World No. 1 Wang Chuqin loses in round of 32 after table tennis bat broken
    AFP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance to R16; Sreeja Akula through to table tennis R16; Swapnil Kusale qualifies for Men’s 50m Rifle 3P Final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain in Round of 16 bout against Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad — July 31 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5, Live Medal Tally: Japan returns to top spot, India slips to 34th spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s World No. 1 Wang Chuqin loses in round of 32 after table tennis bat broken
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja Akula beats Zeng Jian of Singapore, enters Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Athletics prize money for Olympics - explained!
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain in Round of 16 bout against Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad — July 31 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5, Live Medal Tally: Japan returns to top spot, India slips to 34th spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja Akula beats Zeng Jian of Singapore, enters Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s World No. 1 Wang Chuqin loses in round of 32 after table tennis bat broken
    AFP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance to R16; Sreeja Akula through to table tennis R16; Swapnil Kusale qualifies for Men’s 50m Rifle 3P Final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain in Round of 16 bout against Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad — July 31 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5, Live Medal Tally: Japan returns to top spot, India slips to 34th spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment