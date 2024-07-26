MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Top five male gymnasts who will miss out this time

Leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Sportstar takes a look at the top male gymnastic athletes who will miss out on a spot at the Games this time.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 22:27 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Denis Abliazin of Team ROC in action.
Denis Abliazin of Team ROC in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Denis Abliazin of Team ROC in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games begins soon in July, there’s obvious talk and attention over the newly announced squads from each countries. One such event that has gotten a lot attention is the gymnastics event.

There were also some crowd favourites and Olympic medallists who unfortunately did not make it to gymnastic squads of their countries due to multiple reasons.

We take a look at the top male gymnasts who will miss out on the Paris edition of the Olympics.

Denis Ablyazin 

Denis Ablyazin represented the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Denis Ablyazin represented the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Denis Ablyazin represented the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Denis Ablyazin represented the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, earning gold in team all-around and silver in vault events. However, due to sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian athletes, including Ablyazin, are unlikely to compete under their flag at the Paris Olympics. Ablyazin previously competed under the Russian flag at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics, winning a total of five medals across both Games.

Shin Jae-hwan 

Shin Jae-hwan and Denis Ablyazin finished with the same final scores in the vault event at the Tokyo Olympics, but the former took gold based on a higher individual score.
Shin Jae-hwan and Denis Ablyazin finished with the same final scores in the vault event at the Tokyo Olympics, but the former took gold based on a higher individual score. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Shin Jae-hwan and Denis Ablyazin finished with the same final scores in the vault event at the Tokyo Olympics, but the former took gold based on a higher individual score. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

While Denis Ablyazin will not be at this Olympics to try and better his 2020 performance, the man who beat him to the gold medal in the vault event, South Korea’s Shin Jae-hwan, will not be competing in Paris either. Shin Jae-hwan and Ablyazin dramatically finished with the same final scores in the vault event, and the former took gold based on a higher individual score. However, the Korean too misses out and is not named as a part of the South Korean contingent for this Olympics.

Lin Chaopan 

Lin Chaopan, China’s two-time Olympic bronze medallist, will miss out.
Lin Chaopan, China’s two-time Olympic bronze medallist, will miss out. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Lin Chaopan, China’s two-time Olympic bronze medallist, will miss out. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Chinese contingent finished with the bronze medal in the team all-around event in Tokyo 2020, and hopes will be high that they can do well again with three out of the four from 2020 (Sun Wei, Xiao Ruoteng, and Zou Jinyuang) coming back. However, Lin Chaopan, the two-time Olympic bronze medallist, will miss out, and in his place, Zhang Boheng and Liu Yang have come in instead. 

Takeru Kitazono

Takeru Kitazono, the then-18-year-old, was a part of the Japanese team that secured a silver medal in Tokyo 2020.
Takeru Kitazono, the then-18-year-old, was a part of the Japanese team that secured a silver medal in Tokyo 2020. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Takeru Kitazono, the then-18-year-old, was a part of the Japanese team that secured a silver medal in Tokyo 2020. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Takeru Kitazono, the then-18-year-old, was a part of the Japanese team that secured a silver medal in Tokyo 2020. However, come Paris 2024, Kitazono missed out on qualification, and will not be a part of the Japanese team that aims to reclaim the gold medal they had secured at the 2016 Olympics. Instead, Daiki Hashimoto (who won the horizontal bar gold as well), Kazuma Kaya, and Wataru Tanigawa from 2020 will be joined by Shinnosuke Oka and Takaai Sugino this time. 

Dong Dong

Dong Dong he will not be at the Paris 2024 Games, having retired from the sport in 2021.
Dong Dong he will not be at the Paris 2024 Games, having retired from the sport in 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Dong Dong he will not be at the Paris 2024 Games, having retired from the sport in 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dong Dong is a decorated athlete, having won four Olympic medals in trampoline gymnastics, including bronze at Beijing 2008, gold at London 2012, silver at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. However, he will not be at the Paris 2024 Games, having retired from the sport in 2021 and moved into coaching instead. Instead, Wang Zisai and Yan Langyu will compete in the men’s trampoline events for China.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Other Olympic Sports

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Looking at India’s strongest medal prospects
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Top five male gymnasts who will miss out this time
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates, Olympic Games: River parade to begin at 11 PM IST; Sharath, Sindhu to be flagbearers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top five female Olympic swimmers of all time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top five male Olympic swimmers of all time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Top five male gymnasts who will miss out this time
    Team Sportstar
  2. Olympics 2024: Excitement in Paris builds ahead of Opening Ceremony
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris 2024: History of the Olympics — How the Summer Games have changed since the first edition in 1896
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Simone Biles submits an original skill on uneven bars ahead of Olympic Games
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates, Olympic Games: River parade to begin at 11 PM IST; Sharath, Sindhu to be flagbearers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Looking at India’s strongest medal prospects
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Top five male gymnasts who will miss out this time
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates, Olympic Games: River parade to begin at 11 PM IST; Sharath, Sindhu to be flagbearers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top five female Olympic swimmers of all time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top five male Olympic swimmers of all time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment