Paris 2024: Simone Biles submits an original skill on uneven bars ahead of Olympic Games

The skill Biles submitted requires her to do a forward circle around the lower bar before turning a handstand into a 540-degree pirouette.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 21:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Simone Biles of Team United States practices on the balance beam during a Gymnastics training session in the Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 25, 2024, in Paris, France.
Simone Biles of Team United States practices on the balance beam during a Gymnastics training session in the Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Simone Biles of Team United States practices on the balance beam during a Gymnastics training session in the Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Simone Biles is looking to add to the list of skills named after her in gymnastics’ Code of Points.

The American superstar submitted an original skill on uneven bars to the International Gymnastics Federation on Friday. If Biles successfully completes it during women’s qualifying on Sunday, the skill will become the sixth to bear her name in the code.

Biles already has two elements named after her on the vault — including the Yurchenko double pike — and floor exercise, and one on the balance beam. She is looking to become the only active gymnast to have an eponymous skill in all four events.

The skill Biles submitted requires her to do a forward circle around the lower bar before turning a handstand into a 540-degree pirouette. USA Gymnastics teased the move on X on Friday.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles defends German gymnasts on crowded bus

Bars is considered the “weakest” of Biles’ events in the sense that just one of her 37 Olympic and world championship medals have come on bars.

She remains one of the top Americans on the event, though USA Gymnastics co-lead Chellsie Memmel said this week the Americans could sit Biles out of bars during team finals to give her a small break during the Games.

