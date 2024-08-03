Paris Olympics 2024: US women beat Canada in OT for 3rd straight win in 3x3 basketball pool play after 0-3 start

Hailey Van Lith delivered a message after the defending champion USA posted its third straight win with an overtime victory against Canada in women’s 3x3 basketball pool play at the Paris Olympics following three straight losses to start the tournament.

“We have a lot of tweets bookmarked on how we shouldn’t come back to the States,” she said. “So we haven’t forgotten.”

Rhyne Howard’s 2-point shot in overtime lifted the U.S. to an 18-17 win over Canada after the Americans beat France 14-13 earlier Friday.

Van Lith made a 2-point shot with 22 seconds left to tie it at 16 and force overtime, where the first team to score two points wins.

Canada scored first in OT on a short shot by Katherine Plouffe. Howard, who was 0 for 5 from long range in regulation, then drained the winning basket.

“After that third loss we had a heart-to-heart as a team and we were like ‘we didn’t come this far to lose,’” Dearica Hamby said. “We weren’t the favorites so to say but we’re still USA basketball and gold is the standard.”

Hamby made a layup with four seconds remaining in the victory over France.

The U.S. was up by three after a basket by Howard with just more than a minute to go. France got a layup from Myriam Djekoundade before Marie Eve Paget’s 2-pointer tied it with 20 seconds remaining.

Van Lith then missed a shot, but the team got the ball back to set up the game-winner.

Laetitia Guapo had a chance to give France the win at the buzzer, but her 2-pointer was short.

Hamby, Cierra Burdick and Van Lith had four points each. Burdick also grabbed seven rebounds.

France got five points from Guapo.

Sandra Ygueravide scored 10 points and made a 2-pointer in overtime to push Spain past Canada.

Michelle Plouffe made a basket followed by a free throw to put Canada up 19-18 with 31 seconds remaining in regulation.

But Ygueravide made a 2-pointer seconds later to give Canada the lead. Plouffe forced overtime when she drove for a layup with to tie it at 20-20 with 15 seconds left.

Ygueravide made four 2-pointers, in a game where Spain made 6 of 12 attempts.

Spain improved to 4-2 with the win and Canada, which got 11 points and six rebounds from Plouffe, fell to 3-3.

Sonja Greinacher scored seven points, capped by a basket with six seconds left that gave Germany a win over France and its fifth win in pool play.

Guapo made a basket before a free throw by Hortense Limouzin tied it at 13-13 with 23 seconds to go.

Greinacher then swished a jump shot to put Germany on top. Paget had a chance to give France the win at the buzzer, but her 2-pointer bounced off the rim.

Guapo had four points and five rebounds for France, which dropped to 1-5 with its second loss of the day.

Tiffany Hayes had 11 points and Alexandra Mollenhauer’s 2-pointer in overtime led Azerbaijan over China.

China led by four with 35 seconds left in regulation. Mollenhauer made a 2-pointer with 25 seconds to go before Hayes hit one with 2 seconds left to send it to overtime.

Mollenhauer had nine points. Her big shot in overtime was her third 2-pointer of the game.

Mingling Chen had eight points for China, which fell to 2-4 with its second loss of the day.

Azerbaijan is also 2-4 in pool play.

Marie Reichert had seven points as Germany topped China.

Chen made a basket for China with about three minutes left, tying it at 13. Germany then put together a 5-0 run that included three points from Reichert.

Chen had six points and five assists for China.

Marena Whittle had eight points and Alex Wilson added seven for Australia.

Australia raced out to a 7-1 lead thanks to two early 2-pointers from Whittle. A 4-2 run by Azerbaijan cut the lead to 12-8 with about four minutes to go.

But Australia scored the next three points to pad the lead, and a free throw by Wilson ended it with two minutes remaining.

Azerbaijan got six points and five rebounds from Hayes.

Ygueravide and Vega Gimeno had nine points each as Spain downed Australia.

Australia led by four early before Spain scored the next seven points, including two 2-pointers from Gimeno, to take an 8-5 lead with 6½ minutes left.

Australia used a 5-0 run to tie it at 16 with three minutes remaining. Spain outscored Australia 5-1 after that, capped by a free throw from Gimeno, to end it with 1:50 remaining.

Australia is 4-2 after a win and a loss Friday.