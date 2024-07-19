Weightlifting events at the Paris Olympics will start on August 7 and conclude on August 11.
All events will take place at the South Paris Arena. It is an exhibition and convention centre that is one of the most active in Europe and most visited in France.
Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu in women’s 49kg will be India’s sole representative in this discipline.
Here is the complete schedule of weightlifting at Paris 2024 -
CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES
AUGUST 7
|Time (in IST)
|Event
|18:30
|Men's 61kg
|23:00
|Women's 49kg
AUGUST 8
|Time (in IST)
|Event
|18:30
|Women's 59kg
|23:00
|Men's 73kg
AUGUST 9
|Time (in IST)
|Event
|18:30
|Men's 89kg
|23:00
|Women's 71kg
AUGUST 10
|Time (in IST)
|Event
|15:00
|Men's 102kg
|19:30
|Women's 81kg
AUGUST 11
|Time (in IST)
|Event
|12:30
|Men's +102kg
|12:30
|Women's +81kg
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: Target - 109; Shafali, Smriti Mandhana off to a strong start
- Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of weightlifting events with date, IST timings and venues
- The Paras Mhambrey interview: Looking back at a revolutionary age for Indian bowling
- From becoming champions to Hall of Fame induction, Newport remains special for Paes, Amritraj
- Durant returns to practice with US basketball team, 1 week before Paris Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE