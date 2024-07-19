Weightlifting events at the Paris Olympics will start on August 7 and conclude on August 11.

All events will take place at the South Paris Arena. It is an exhibition and convention centre that is one of the most active in Europe and most visited in France.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu in women’s 49kg will be India’s sole representative in this discipline.

Here is the complete schedule of weightlifting at Paris 2024 -

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES

AUGUST 7

Time (in IST) Event 18:30 Men's 61kg 23:00 Women's 49kg

AUGUST 8

Time (in IST) Event 18:30 Women's 59kg 23:00 Men's 73kg

AUGUST 9

Time (in IST) Event 18:30 Men's 89kg 23:00 Women's 71kg

AUGUST 10

Time (in IST) Event 15:00 Men's 102kg 19:30 Women's 81kg

AUGUST 11