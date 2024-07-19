MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of weightlifting events with date, IST timings and venues

All weightlifting events will take place at the South Paris Arena in France.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 20:57 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Mirabai Chanu trains at NIS, Patiala.
Mirabai Chanu trains at NIS, Patiala. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mirabai Chanu trains at NIS, Patiala. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

Weightlifting events at the Paris Olympics will start on August 7 and conclude on August 11.

All events will take place at the South Paris Arena. It is an exhibition and convention centre that is one of the most active in Europe and most visited in France. 

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu in women’s 49kg will be India’s sole representative in this discipline.

Here is the complete schedule of weightlifting at Paris 2024 -

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES

AUGUST 7

Time (in IST) Event
18:30 Men's 61kg
23:00 Women's 49kg

AUGUST 8

Time (in IST) Event
18:30 Women's 59kg
23:00 Men's 73kg

AUGUST 9

Time (in IST) Event
18:30 Men's 89kg
23:00 Women's 71kg

AUGUST 10

Time (in IST) Event
15:00 Men's 102kg
19:30 Women's 81kg

AUGUST 11

Time (in IST) Event
12:30 Men's +102kg
12:30 Women's +81kg

