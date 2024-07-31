Paris Olympics 2024: Guatemala bags first-ever gold medal as Oliva wins women’s trap

Guatemala’s Adriana Ruano Oliva won the women’s trap gold at the Paris Olympics, while Italy’s Silvana Stanco claimed the silver at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Wednesday.

Australia’s Penny Smith took bronze.

Oliva hit a Games record 45 of her 50 targets to win Guatemala’s first Olympic gold in any sport ahead of Stanco, who hit 40

Smith could not make the gold medal round but hit 32 of her 40 targets to finish third.

Tokyo champion Rehak Stefecekova could not make the final, while world number one Fatima Galvez came fifth.