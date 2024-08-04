MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 4; Indian enters men’s hockey semifinal, Lakshya Sen loses to Axelsen

Paris Olympics: On Saturday, India overcame Great Britain in the quarterfinal of men’s hockey while Lakshya Sen lost to Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles semifinal of badminton.

Updated : Aug 04, 2024 21:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s players acknowledge the crowd after their win against Britain in the men’s quarterfinal field hockey match.
India's players acknowledge the crowd after their win against Britain in the men's quarterfinal field hockey match. | Photo Credit: Anjum Naveed/AP
infoIcon

India’s players acknowledge the crowd after their win against Britain in the men’s quarterfinal field hockey match. | Photo Credit: Anjum Naveed/AP

On Saturday, India overcame Great Britain in the quarterfinal of men’s hockey while Lakshya Sen lost to Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles semifinal of badminton.

India endured a disappointing day in the athletics, with Parul Chaudhary and Jeswin Aldrin failing to progress from Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 and men’s long qualification respectively.

In shooting too, none of the Indians in action on Saturday managed to progress into the final.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON AUGUST 4
GOLF
Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4 - Shubhankar Sharma - T40; Gaganjeet Bhullar - T45
SHOOTING
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification - Anish Bhanwala (13th), Vijayveer Sidhu (9th) (both eliminated)
Skeet Women’s Qualification - Raiza Dhillon (23rd), Maheshwari Chauhan (14th) (both eliminated)
SAILING
Women’s Dinghy - Race 7 - Nethra Kumanan - 21
Women’s Dinghy - Race 8 - Nethra Kumanan - 31
Overall standings (Women’s Dinghy) - Nethra Kumanan - 25
Men’s Dinghy - Race 7 - Vishnu Saravanan - 7
Men’s Dinghy - Race 8 - Vishnu Saravanan - 24
Overall standings (Men’s Dinghy) - Vishnu Saravanan - 18
BADMINTON
Men’s Semifinal - Lakshya Sen lost to Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) (22-20, 21-14)
HOCKEY
Men’s Quarterfinals - India beat Great Britain (in tiebreaker)
ATHLETICS
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Parul Chaudhary (8th) - Eliminated
Men’s Long Jump Qualification - Jeswin Aldrin (26th) - Eliminated
BOXING
Women’s 75kg Quarterfinals - Lovlina Borgohain lost to Li Qian (China) (1-4)

