Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 4; Indian enters men’s hockey semifinal, Lakshya Sen loses to Axelsen

On Saturday, India overcame Great Britain in the quarterfinal of men’s hockey while Lakshya Sen lost to Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles semifinal of badminton.

India endured a disappointing day in the athletics, with Parul Chaudhary and Jeswin Aldrin failing to progress from Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 and men’s long qualification respectively.

In shooting too, none of the Indians in action on Saturday managed to progress into the final.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Olympics: