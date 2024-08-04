MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Afghan judoka denies doping after failing test

Mohammad Samim Faizad was provisionally suspended on Friday after a test “returned an adverse analytical finding for the non-specified substance stanozolol metabolites”, the International Testing Agency said.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 11:22 IST , Kabul - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Afghan judo fighter Mohammad Samim Faizad.
FILE PHOTO: Afghan judo fighter Mohammad Samim Faizad. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Afghan judo fighter Mohammad Samim Faizad. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mohammad Samim Faizad, one of only six Afghans at the Paris Olympics, denied intentionally doping on Saturday after he was provisionally suspended having failed a test for a banned steroid.

The 21-year-old judoka, who was beaten 11-0 in the French capital on Tuesday in the men’s -81kg category, had told AFP on the eve of the Games that competing at the Olympics was a dream come true.

He was provisionally suspended on Friday after a test “returned an adverse analytical finding for the non-specified substance stanozolol metabolites”, the International Testing Agency said.

Faizad spoke out in a video shared by Afghan media on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Norway’s Markus Rooth secures gold in men’s decathlon

He said he was injured four months ago while at a training camp in Uzbekistan and was under treatment, suggesting that was why his test was positive.

“I’m an athlete, I’m not a medical expert. How should I know if a medicine has steroids in it or would produce a positive doping test?” he said.

The sample from Faizad was collected by the ITA on the day he lost to Austria’s Wachid Borchashvili in his opening bout.

There are three men and three women representing Afghanistan at the Games.

Of the six, Olympic debutant Faizad was the only one who trained for the Games inside his Taliban-controlled homeland.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

International Testing Agency /

Olympic /

Judo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Julien Alfred puts Saint Lucia on the map with women’s 100m gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Afghan judoka denies doping after failing test
    AFP
  3. Buttler ruled out of The Hundred with calf injury
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine wins first gold with women’s sabre team event
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Triathlon mixed relay swim training session cancelled over Seine water quality
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Julien Alfred puts Saint Lucia on the map with women’s 100m gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Afghan judoka denies doping after failing test
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine wins first gold with women’s sabre team event
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Triathlon mixed relay swim training session cancelled over Seine water quality
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Croatia’s Vekic calls silver medal ‘incredible’ after series of mishaps
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Julien Alfred puts Saint Lucia on the map with women’s 100m gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Afghan judoka denies doping after failing test
    AFP
  3. Buttler ruled out of The Hundred with calf injury
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine wins first gold with women’s sabre team event
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Triathlon mixed relay swim training session cancelled over Seine water quality
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment