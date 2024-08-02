Paris Olympics 2024: Ledecky not resting on laurels with ninth gold within reach

Katie Ledecky may be the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all time but the American great is not ready to rest on her laurels until she has completed her quest for a ninth gold.

Ledecky has already won a gold, silver and bronze at La Defense Arena in Paris in the women’s 1500-metre freestyle, the 4x200m freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle.

On Friday, she set herself up for a record-extending 14th Olympic medal after topping the heats in the 800 freestyle.

While most athletes would be over the moon after achieving such greatness, the 27-year-old Ledecky simply smiled and shrugged it off like it was just another day in the office.

“I’ve tried not to really think about it. I’m just taking it one event at a time and I know I have challenges in each of my events,” Ledecky told reporters.

“So when all is said and done, I’ll enjoy it. I’ve certainly appreciated all the support and cheers that I’ve felt as I’ve gone through the week.”

Ledecky was seen wearing a mask on Thursday and said she was taking all precautions with COVID-19 affecting several athletes, including swimming medallists Adam Peaty and Lani Pallister.

“I just know COVID is going around, so I wanted to stay healthy going into my last two races,” Ledecky said.

“I’m healthy, but there could be stuff around us, so I’m just being careful.”

Although a favourite, gold is not assured in the 800 freestyle with Australia’s Ariarne Titmus lining up in the next lane and ready to leave it all in the pool one final time in Paris as she chases a fifth Olympic gold.

“I get a day-and-a-half, so I’m going to be a hermit in my room, camp in the village and just stay there and get ready for tomorrow night,” said Titmus, who has won two golds and a silver in Paris so far.

“At the end of the week, it’s really hard to swim fast after a tough eight days, but I’m going to give it a red-hot crack.”

While Ledecky has 13 Olympic medals, Simone Biles is not far behind after the world’s most decorated gymnast clinched her sixth Olympic gold on Thursday, and the swimmer said she had an eye on her compatriot’s routine before her swim.

“We were watching before we warmed up last night on the TV back in the team area,” Ledecky said. “So we were able to get a couple of glimpses of some of her performances and it was amazing.”