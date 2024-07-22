MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: What is kayak cross? Rules, regulations, point system — all you need to know about latest Summer Games sport

Kayak Cross, previously known as extreme slalom, will be making its Olympic debut this summer as an event under the canoe slalom category.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 13:29 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kayak cross will make its Olympic Games debut as an event under the canoe slalom category
Kayak cross will make its Olympic Games debut as an event under the canoe slalom category | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Kayak cross will make its Olympic Games debut as an event under the canoe slalom category | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Olympic Games, which initially started with just 43 events in nine sports in 1896, have come quite a long way. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will feature a total of 329 events in 32 sports, making the event a true sporting spectacle. The IOC has decided to include two new sporting events in this edition. 

With the Olympic Games commencing soon, Sportstar takes a look at the newly included sport of Kayak Cross, which will make its Olympic debut in Paris. 

Kayak Cross, previously known as extreme slalom, will be making its Olympic debut this summer as an event under the canoe slalom category. Despite being under the umbrella of canoe slalom, kayak cross is different from other events in this category. 

Graphic News

The format of the competition is different. It starts with a time trial in order to determine the heats. The initial time trial stage follows a similar structure to slalom with arrows depicting which side of the gates competitors must pass. The quickest past the post then has lane choice when it comes to the heats. 

Four boats are simultaneously pushed off a ramp placed more than two metres above the water, splashing onto the course as one. Each athlete must also complete a compulsory Eskimo roll, after which they have to perform a Kayak roll. 

The kayak roll is one of the major aspects of kayak crossing. In a specific course of the race, athletes need to complete a kayak roll, in which one needs to complete a 360-degree rotation with their head going under the water. It is one of the most crucial and technical parts of the race. 

Athletes get disqualified if they are caught breaking the start, missing a buoy, dangerously paddling, or failing to complete the Eskimo roll. 

