Paris Olympics 2024: South Korea beats Germany for gold in archery mixed team event

It is the third gold medal that South Korea has won in archery in Paris, as the country’s dominance of the sport continues. The United States won the bronze medal.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 21:26 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gold medalists Sihyeon Lim and Woojin Kim of Team Republic of Korea wave to the crowd on the podium during the Archery Mixed Team on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Esplanade Des Invalides on August 02, 2024, in Paris, France.
Gold medalists Sihyeon Lim and Woojin Kim of Team Republic of Korea wave to the crowd on the podium during the Archery Mixed Team on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Esplanade Des Invalides on August 02, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gold medalists Sihyeon Lim and Woojin Kim of Team Republic of Korea wave to the crowd on the podium during the Archery Mixed Team on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Esplanade Des Invalides on August 02, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Korea’s mixed archery pair of Lim Si-hyeon and Kim Woo-jin swept the floor 6-0 with their German opponents to take the gold medal and retain their title at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

It is the third gold medal that South Korea has won in archery in Paris, as the country’s dominance of the sport continues. The United States won the bronze medal.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Dhiraj/Ankita lose archery mixed team bronze-medal match 6-2 to USA

South Korea’s Lim and Kim won gold earlier during the Games in the women’s and men’s team events, respectively. The German pairing of Michelle Kroppen and Florian Unruh was no match for them, falling short in the first set and never recovering.

The crowd at Esplanade des Invalides, with a large South Korean contingent, cheered wildly when Lim and Kim hit the bullseye in three out of four shots in the first set.

The mixed team event in archery was introduced during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, with South Korea winning the inaugural gold medal.

