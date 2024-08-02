South Korea’s mixed archery pair of Lim Si-hyeon and Kim Woo-jin swept the floor 6-0 with their German opponents to take the gold medal and retain their title at the Paris Olympics on Friday.
It is the third gold medal that South Korea has won in archery in Paris, as the country’s dominance of the sport continues. The United States won the bronze medal.
ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Dhiraj/Ankita lose archery mixed team bronze-medal match 6-2 to USA
South Korea’s Lim and Kim won gold earlier during the Games in the women’s and men’s team events, respectively. The German pairing of Michelle Kroppen and Florian Unruh was no match for them, falling short in the first set and never recovering.
The crowd at Esplanade des Invalides, with a large South Korean contingent, cheered wildly when Lim and Kim hit the bullseye in three out of four shots in the first set.
The mixed team event in archery was introduced during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, with South Korea winning the inaugural gold medal.
Latest on Sportstar
- SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: India 197/7 (41), needs 34 runs in 54; Rahul, Axar fall in quick succession
- Badminton Live, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7 — Aug 2 updates: Chou Tien Chen takes early lead vs Lakshya Sen in men’s quarterfinal
- Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘I am glad that she could give her best,’ says Sreeja Akula’s coach Somnath Ghosh
- Paris Olympics 2024: South Korea beats Germany for gold in archery mixed team event
- Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Lakshya in Badminton quarterfinal action; Dhiraj, Ankita lose Archery Bronze medal match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE