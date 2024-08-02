MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Frenchman judoka Riner wins +100kg category for record fourth gold medal

South Korea’s Kim Minjong took silver while Tajikistan’s Temur Rakhimov and Alisher Yusupov of Uzbekistan were awarded bronze.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 21:47 IST - 0 MINS READ

Reuters
Teddy Riner of France reacts after winning Minjong Kim of South Korea.
Teddy Riner of France reacts after winning Minjong Kim of South Korea. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Teddy Riner of France reacts after winning Minjong Kim of South Korea. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Frenchman judoka Riner wins +100kg category for record fourth gold medal
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Chinese pair Zheng-Huang thrash South Koreans to bag mixed doubles gold
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Basketball: Antetokounmpo’s Greece still alive, Brazil wins over Japan in race for last-eight
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘I am glad that she could give her best,’ says Sreeja Akula’s coach Somnath Ghosh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: South Korea beats Germany for gold in archery mixed team event
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: India 226/8 (47), needs 5 runs in 18; Dube, Siraj at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Badminton Live, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7 — Aug 2 updates: Chou Tien Chen wins first game vs Lakshya Sen in men’s quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘I am glad that she could give her best,’ says Sreeja Akula’s coach Somnath Ghosh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 2; Manu Bhaker qualifies for third final; India beats Australia in hockey
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brutal Carlos Alcaraz crushes Auger-Aliassime to reach final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment