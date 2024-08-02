Paris Olympics 2024: Frenchman judoka Riner wins +100kg category for record fourth gold medal

Frenchman Teddy Riner became the first athlete to win four Olympic gold medals in judo when he claimed the title in the +100kg category on Friday.
South Korea’s Kim Minjong took silver while Tajikistan’s Temur Rakhimov and Alisher Yusupov of Uzbekistan were awarded bronze.
