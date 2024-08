Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 5; Lakshya Sen loses bronze medal match

On Monday, Lakshya Sen missed out on a bronze medal after losing his men’s singles badminton match against Malaysia’s Zii Jia Lee at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s table tennis team beat Romania to advance to the quarterfinals. The Indian mixed skeet team, comprising Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, lost to China in the bronze medal match.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 10 of the 2024 Paris Olympics: