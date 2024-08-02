Paris 2024 Olympics: Slovak swimmer Potocka under medical assessment after collapsing following race

Slovakia swimmer Tamara Potocka is under medical assessment after collapsing following her women’s 200 metres individual medley heat at the Paris Olympics on Friday, a venue official said.
Medical staff rushed to assist Potocka and carried her away from the pool-side on a stretcher with an oxygen mask on her face after she finished seventh in the third heat of the event in the morning session at La Defense Arena.
The venue’s media manager confirmed Potocka was conscious and under medical assessment.
The 21-year-old’s time of two minutes 14.20 seconds ruled her out of advancing to the semi-finals and was 4.3 seconds slower than the fastest swimmer, Canada’s gold medal hope Summer McIntosh.
