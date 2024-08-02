MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Slovak swimmer Potocka under medical assessment after collapsing following race

Medical staff rushed to assist Potocka and carried her away from the pool-side on a stretcher with an oxygen mask on her face after she finished seventh in the third women’s 200m individual medley heat.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 16:29 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics: Slovakia’s Tamara Potocka of Slovakia receives medical attention after the women’s 200m individual medley heat in Nanterre on Friday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Slovakia’s Tamara Potocka of Slovakia receives medical attention after the women’s 200m individual medley heat in Nanterre on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: Slovakia’s Tamara Potocka of Slovakia receives medical attention after the women’s 200m individual medley heat in Nanterre on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Slovakia swimmer Tamara Potocka is under medical assessment after collapsing following her women’s 200 metres individual medley heat at the Paris Olympics on Friday, a venue official said.

Medical staff rushed to assist Potocka and carried her away from the pool-side on a stretcher with an oxygen mask on her face after she finished seventh in the third heat of the event in the morning session at La Defense Arena.

The venue’s media manager confirmed Potocka was conscious and under medical assessment.

The 21-year-old’s time of two minutes 14.20 seconds ruled her out of advancing to the semi-finals and was 4.3 seconds slower than the fastest swimmer, Canada’s gold medal hope Summer McIntosh.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

