MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Swapnil Kusale advances to Men’s Rifle 50m 3P final

Kusale ended his tally of 60 shots with 590 points with 38 inner 10s which enough to get him a place inside the top eight shooters.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 14:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Swapnil Suresh Kusale at the 50m rifle 3 positions Olympic selection trials.
Swapnil Suresh Kusale at the 50m rifle 3 positions Olympic selection trials. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Swapnil Suresh Kusale at the 50m rifle 3 positions Olympic selection trials. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

India shooter Swapnil Kusale entered the final of the Men’s Rifle 50m 3-Positions final at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday after securing the seventh place in the qualification round.

Kusale ended his tally of 60 shots with 590 points with 38 inner 10s which enough to get him a place inside the top eight shooters. The final will be held on Thursday.

Kusale got off to a strong start when he managed scores of 99 in the first two series, which were taken in the kneeling position. He followed that up with scores of 98 and 99 in the prone position. In the final couple of series, in standing position, scores of 98 and 97 got him through to the final.

The other Indian in the fray, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, could only manage 589 points in the qualification round to settle for a 11th place. Aishwary was in contention for the top eight places but a 95-point first series in the standing position cost him.

China’s Liu Yukun finished in the top spt with an Olympic qualification record of 594. His compatriot, Du Linshu, who owns the World qualification record, surpringly did not make the cut.

Related Topics

Shooting /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Swapnil Kusale /

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: Lakshya leads 11-10 vs Christie in virtual knockout; PV Sindhu qualifies for top 16 — July 31 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Swapnil Kusale qualifies for Men’s 50m Rifle 3P Final; PV Sindhu through to R16, Lakshya playing Christie
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Swapnil Kusale advances to Men’s Rifle 50m 3P final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nadal having ‘fun’ in dream team with Alcaraz
    AFP
  5. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 31: Swapnil Kusale qualifies for men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final, Aishwary crashes out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Swapnil Kusale advances to Men’s Rifle 50m 3P final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sindhu qualifies for round of 16, faces China’s He Bing Jiao
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Swiatek remains on course for another title at Roland Garros by reaching quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA win 3,000th Olympic medal but struggles for golds in swimming
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: North-South Korea table tennis podium selfie goes viral
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: Lakshya leads 11-10 vs Christie in virtual knockout; PV Sindhu qualifies for top 16 — July 31 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Swapnil Kusale qualifies for Men’s 50m Rifle 3P Final; PV Sindhu through to R16, Lakshya playing Christie
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Swapnil Kusale advances to Men’s Rifle 50m 3P final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nadal having ‘fun’ in dream team with Alcaraz
    AFP
  5. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 31: Swapnil Kusale qualifies for men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final, Aishwary crashes out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment