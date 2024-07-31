Paris 2024 Olympics: Swapnil Kusale advances to Men’s Rifle 50m 3P final

India shooter Swapnil Kusale entered the final of the Men’s Rifle 50m 3-Positions final at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday after securing the seventh place in the qualification round.

Kusale ended his tally of 60 shots with 590 points with 38 inner 10s which enough to get him a place inside the top eight shooters. The final will be held on Thursday.

Kusale got off to a strong start when he managed scores of 99 in the first two series, which were taken in the kneeling position. He followed that up with scores of 98 and 99 in the prone position. In the final couple of series, in standing position, scores of 98 and 97 got him through to the final.

The other Indian in the fray, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, could only manage 589 points in the qualification round to settle for a 11th place. Aishwary was in contention for the top eight places but a 95-point first series in the standing position cost him.

China’s Liu Yukun finished in the top spt with an Olympic qualification record of 594. His compatriot, Du Linshu, who owns the World qualification record, surpringly did not make the cut.