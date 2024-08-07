Vinesh Phogat disqualifed: Why was Vinesh competing in 50 kg category at Paris 2024 Olympics?

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat suffered a huge blow to end his medal hopes at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games when she failed to meet the weight requirement for the final, on the morning of August 7, 2024.

WHICH CATEGORY WAS VINESH WRESTLING IN?

Vinesh was competing in the 50kg freestyle category and had qualified for the gold medal match, beating Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman 5-0 in the semifinal. Though she had secured a medal for India, the disqualification meant her medal hopes were done and dusted.

WHY WAS VINESH COMPETING IN THE 50KG CATEGORY?

Vinesh had wrestled at her first Olympics in the 48kg category at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She was 22 then. As she grew older, it became harder to maintain that weight.

She then moved up to the 50kg category and then the 53kg category at the time of the Tokyo Olympics. Even at 53kg, she was losing a lot of weight to compete. The weight loss resulted in poor recovery and frequent injuries. Her injury also coincided with the rise of another Indian wrestler Antim Panghal.

As Vinesh lay bedridden, Antim won a bronze in the women’s 53kg category and earned a quota for the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh had no option but to drop down to the 50kg category — the lightest in women’s wrestling.