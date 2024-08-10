MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Germany’s Ogunleye wins women’s shot put gold

New Zealand’s Maddison-Lee Wesche took silver with 19.86 and China’s Song Jiayuan (19.32) claimed bronze.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 00:40 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany celebrates with her national flag after winning gold during the Women’s Shot Put Final.
Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany celebrates with her national flag after winning gold during the Women’s Shot Put Final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye won the gold medal with her final throw of 20.00 metres in the Olympic women’s shot put on Friday.

New Zealand’s Maddison-Lee Wesche took silver with 19.86 and China’s Song Jiayuan (19.32) claimed bronze.

It was the first German victory in the event since Astrid Kumbernuss in 1996 and Ogunleye strode around the Stade de France with the German flag draped around her shoulders after ringing the victory bell.

It looked as though it would be Wesche’s day as she unleashed a huge personal best on her fifth attempt but Ogunleye produced the perfect response.

Related Topics

Athletics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

