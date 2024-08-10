Paris 2024 Olympics: Germany’s Ogunleye wins women’s shot put gold

Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye won the gold medal with her final throw of 20.00 metres in the Olympic women’s shot put on Friday.
New Zealand’s Maddison-Lee Wesche took silver with 19.86 and China’s Song Jiayuan (19.32) claimed bronze.
It was the first German victory in the event since Astrid Kumbernuss in 1996 and Ogunleye strode around the Stade de France with the German flag draped around her shoulders after ringing the victory bell.
It looked as though it would be Wesche’s day as she unleashed a huge personal best on her fifth attempt but Ogunleye produced the perfect response.
