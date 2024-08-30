Para shooter Avani Lekhara created history on Friday by becoming the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at Paralympics.

Avani, who became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic Games gold medal during the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at the Tokyo 2020 edition, retained her title in Paris.

She claimed her second gold in style, setting a new Paralympic record of 249.7 points. Avani had set the previous record of 249.6 in Tokyo.

Overall, the 22-year-old Avani is the second Indian Paralympian after javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia to bag two gold medals.

This is Avani’s third medal at the Paralympic Games. She had also won a bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event in Tokyo.