Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two gold medals at Paralympics, breaks Paralympic record

Overall, the 22-year-old Avani is the second Indian Paralympian after javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia to bag two gold medals.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 15:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Avani Lekhara retained the gold medal in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Avani Lekhara retained the gold medal in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Avani Lekhara retained the gold medal in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Para shooter Avani Lekhara created history on Friday by becoming the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at Paralympics.

Avani, who became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic Games gold medal during the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at the Tokyo 2020 edition, retained her title in Paris.

She claimed her second gold in style, setting a new Paralympic record of 249.7 points. Avani had set the previous record of 249.6 in Tokyo.

Overall, the 22-year-old Avani is the second Indian Paralympian after javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia to bag two gold medals.

This is Avani’s third medal at the Paralympic Games. She had also won a bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event in Tokyo.

