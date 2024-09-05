MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Dharambir wins gold with new Asian Record in men’s club throw F51, Pranav clinches silver

Dharambir, the 2022 Asian Games silver medallist, had four fouls before he finally managed to execute what turned out to be the gold medal-winning throw of 34.92m on his fifth attempt.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 01:55 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Dharambir won gold medal in men’s club throw F51 at Stade de France on Wednesday.
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Dharambir won gold medal in men’s club throw F51 at Stade de France on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Dharambir won gold medal in men’s club throw F51 at Stade de France on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Dharambir set a new Asian Record on his way to gold medal while Pranav Soorma clinched silver to make it an Indian one-two in men’s club throw F51 event at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Wednesday.

Dharambir, the 2022 Asian Games silver medallist, had four fouls before he finally managed to execute what turned out to be the gold medal-winning throw of 34.92m on his fifth attempt. His final throw was 31.59m. He had previously competed at the Paralympics in 2016 and 2020, finishing ninth and eighth respectively.

The 35-year-old Dharambir hails from Sonipat in Haryana. In a diving incident in 2012, he crashed into the underlying rocks of the water body and as a consequence, suffered paralysis below the waist. He took up the sport in 2014 under the guidance of Amit Kumar Saroha.

Hangzhou Asian Games gold medallist Pranav’s best throw of 34.59m came on his opening attempt. Apart from a foul, his remaining four throws were 34.19m, 34.50m, 33.90m and 33.70m.

Pranav became quadriplegic at the age of 16 when the roof of his house fell on him in 2011. The 29-year-old, who hails from Faridabad in Haryana, is a banker by profession.

Amit Kumar Saroha, the third Indian in the fray, could only produce a best throw of 23.96m and finished last amongst the 10 participants. The 39-year-old Amit made his Paralympic debut in London in 2012 in men’s discus throw F51 event before representing the country in men’s club throw F51 in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and in 2021 in Tokyo.

Amit Kumar Saroha was a national-level hockey player before a car accident at the age of 22 made him quadriplegic due to compression of the spinal cord. He is a two-time world championships silver medallist and also has five Asian Games medals, including two golds.

Reigning world champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist Zeljko Dimitrijevic took the bronze medal with a throw of 34.18m.

Club throw is an event where the objective is to throw a wooden club as far as possible. It is the para equivalent of the hammer throw in which participants rely on the shoulders and arms to generate the power required for the throw.

India has won 24 medals - five gold, nine silver and 10 bronze - at the ongoing edition of the Paralympic Games.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: India equals Tokyo’s gold medal tally after Dharambir’s men’s club throw F51 victory
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 Highlights: Dharambir, Pranav make it Indian one-two in men’s club throw F51; Harvinder wins first-ever gold in archery, Sachin clinches silver in men’s shot put F46
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Dharambir wins gold with new Asian Record in men’s club throw F51, Pranav clinches silver
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table: Dharambir’s club throw gold propels India to 13th spot, China leads with 62 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 7: Full list of Indian results on September 4
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: India equals Tokyo’s gold medal tally after Dharambir’s men’s club throw F51 victory
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Dharambir wins gold with new Asian Record in men’s club throw F51, Pranav clinches silver
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 8: Indians in action today — September 5 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Harvinder Singh wins India’s first-ever gold medal in archery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya cites need to toughen up mentally after silver medal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: India equals Tokyo’s gold medal tally after Dharambir’s men’s club throw F51 victory
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 Highlights: Dharambir, Pranav make it Indian one-two in men’s club throw F51; Harvinder wins first-ever gold in archery, Sachin clinches silver in men’s shot put F46
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Dharambir wins gold with new Asian Record in men’s club throw F51, Pranav clinches silver
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table: Dharambir’s club throw gold propels India to 13th spot, China leads with 62 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 7: Full list of Indian results on September 4
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment