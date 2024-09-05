Dharambir set a new Asian Record on his way to gold medal while Pranav Soorma clinched silver to make it an Indian one-two in men’s club throw F51 event at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Wednesday.
Dharambir, the 2022 Asian Games silver medallist, had four fouls before he finally managed to execute what turned out to be the gold medal-winning throw of 34.92m on his fifth attempt. His final throw was 31.59m. He had previously competed at the Paralympics in 2016 and 2020, finishing ninth and eighth respectively.
Hangzhou Asian Games gold medallist Pranav’s best throw of 34.59m came on his opening attempt. Apart from a foul, his remaining four throws were 34.19m, 34.50m, 33.90m and 33.70m.
Amit Kumar Saroha, the third Indian in the fray, could only produce a best throw of 23.96m and finished last amongst the 10 participants. The 39-year-old Amit made his Paralympic debut in London in 2012 in men’s discus throw F51 event before representing the country in men’s club throw F51 in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and in 2021 in Tokyo.
Reigning world champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist Zeljko Dimitrijevic took the bronze medal with a throw of 34.18m.
Club throw is an event where the objective is to throw a wooden club as far as possible. It is the para equivalent of the hammer throw in which participants rely on the shoulders and arms to generate the power required for the throw.
India has won 24 medals - five gold, nine silver and 10 bronze - at the ongoing edition of the Paralympic Games.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Paralympics 2024: India equals Tokyo’s gold medal tally after Dharambir’s men’s club throw F51 victory
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 Highlights: Dharambir, Pranav make it Indian one-two in men’s club throw F51; Harvinder wins first-ever gold in archery, Sachin clinches silver in men’s shot put F46
- Paris 2024 Paralympics: Dharambir wins gold with new Asian Record in men’s club throw F51, Pranav clinches silver
- Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table: Dharambir’s club throw gold propels India to 13th spot, China leads with 62 golds
- Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 7: Full list of Indian results on September 4
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE