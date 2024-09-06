Paris Paralympics 2024: Dilip Gavit through to men’s 400m - T47 final

Dilip Gavit qualified for the men’s 400m - T47 final after finishin third in his heat at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday.
With a season best timing of 49.54s, he got an automatic qualification as the first three in each heat advance to the final.
More to follow..
