India registers its worst finish since 2000 Sydney Games: Full list of India’s finishes in Olympics medals tally over the years

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics took place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris 2024 Olympics featured 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

A total of 117 Indian athletes, comprising 70 males and 47 females, competed at the Summer Games this year.

India had its worst finish (71st place) since the Sydney 2000 Olympics after claiming six medals — five bronze and a silver at the Paris Summer Games.

Surprisingly, India’s best finish at the Olympics came in Paris too after it was placed 19th with two medals at the 1900 Summer Games.

Here’s the full list of India’s medal tally and finishes at the Olympics over the years:

INDIA AT THE OLYMPICS OVER THE YEARS Arranged as: City—Year—Olympics—Total Medals—Final Position Athens 1896 Olympics - Did not participate Paris 1900 Olympics - 2 medals - 17th place St. Louis 1904 Olympics - Did not participate London 1908 Olympics - Did not participate Stockholm 1912 Olympics - Did not participate Antwerp 1920 Olympics - No medal Paris 1924 Olympics - No medal Amsterdam 1928 Olympics - 1 medal - 23rd place Los Angeles 1932 Olympics - 1 medal - 19th place Berlin 1936 Olympics - 1 medal - 20th place London 1948 Olympics - 1 medal - 22nd place AS INDIPENDENT INDIA Helsinki 1952 Olympics - 2 medals - 26th place Melbourne 1956 Olympics - 1 medal - 24th place Rome 1960 Olympics - 1 medal - 32nd place Tokyo 1964 Olympics - 1 medal - 24th place Mexico City 1968 Olympics - 1 medal - 42nd place Munich 1972 Olympics - 1 medal - 43rd place Montreal 1976 Olympics - No medal Moscow 1980 Olympics - 1 medal - 23rd place Los Angeles 1984 Olympics - No medal Seoul 1988 Olympics - No medal Barcelona 1992 Olympics - No medal Atlanta 1996 Olympics - 1 medal - 71st place Sydney 2000 Olympics - 1 medal - 71st place Athens 2004 Olympics - 1 medal - 65th place Beijing 2008 Olympics - 3 medals - 50th place London 2012 Olympics - 6 medals - 55th place Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics - 2 medals - 67th place Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 7 medals - 48th place Paris 2024 Olympics - 6 medals - 71st place