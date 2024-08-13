India registers its worst finish since 2000 Sydney Games: Full list of India’s finishes in Olympics medals tally over the years

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics took place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.
The Paris 2024 Olympics featured 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
A total of 117 Indian athletes, comprising 70 males and 47 females, competed at the Summer Games this year.
India had its worst finish (71st place) since the Sydney 2000 Olympics after claiming six medals — five bronze and a silver at the Paris Summer Games.
Surprisingly, India’s best finish at the Olympics came in Paris too after it was placed 19th with two medals at the 1900 Summer Games.
Here’s the full list of India’s medal tally and finishes at the Olympics over the years:
INDIA AT THE OLYMPICS OVER THE YEARS
Arranged as: City—Year—Olympics—Total Medals—Final Position
AS INDIPENDENT INDIA
