MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India registers its worst finish since 2000 Sydney Games: Full list of India’s finishes in Olympics medals tally over the years

Paris 2024 Olympics: Here’s the full list of India’s medal tally and finishes at the Summer Games over the years:

Published : Aug 13, 2024 06:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Team India on the podium during the Men’s Hockey medal ceremony.
Team India on the podium during the Men’s Hockey medal ceremony. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Team India on the podium during the Men’s Hockey medal ceremony. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics took place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris 2024 Olympics featured 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

A total of 117 Indian athletes, comprising 70 males and 47 females, competed at the Summer Games this year.

India had its worst finish (71st place) since the Sydney 2000 Olympics after claiming six medals — five bronze and a silver at the Paris Summer Games.

Surprisingly, India’s best finish at the Olympics came in Paris too after it was placed 19th with two medals at the 1900 Summer Games.

Here’s the full list of India’s medal tally and finishes at the Olympics over the years:

INDIA AT THE OLYMPICS OVER THE YEARS
Arranged as: City—Year—Olympics—Total Medals—Final Position
Athens 1896 Olympics - Did not participate
Paris 1900 Olympics - 2 medals - 17th place
St. Louis 1904 Olympics - Did not participate
London 1908 Olympics - Did not participate
Stockholm 1912 Olympics - Did not participate
Antwerp 1920 Olympics - No medal
Paris 1924 Olympics - No medal
Amsterdam 1928 Olympics - 1 medal - 23rd place
Los Angeles 1932 Olympics - 1 medal - 19th place
Berlin 1936 Olympics - 1 medal - 20th place
London 1948 Olympics - 1 medal - 22nd place
AS INDIPENDENT INDIA
Helsinki 1952 Olympics - 2 medals - 26th place
Melbourne 1956 Olympics - 1 medal - 24th place
Rome 1960 Olympics - 1 medal - 32nd place
Tokyo 1964 Olympics - 1 medal - 24th place
Mexico City 1968 Olympics - 1 medal - 42nd place
Munich 1972 Olympics - 1 medal - 43rd place
Montreal 1976 Olympics - No medal
Moscow 1980 Olympics - 1 medal - 23rd place
Los Angeles 1984 Olympics - No medal
Seoul 1988 Olympics - No medal
Barcelona 1992 Olympics - No medal
Atlanta 1996 Olympics - 1 medal - 71st place
Sydney 2000 Olympics - 1 medal - 71st place
Athens 2004 Olympics - 1 medal - 65th place
Beijing 2008 Olympics - 3 medals - 50th place
London 2012 Olympics - 6 medals - 55th place
Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics - 2 medals - 67th place
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 7 medals - 48th place
Paris 2024 Olympics - 6 medals - 71st place

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India registers its worst finish since 2000 Sydney Games: Full list of India’s finishes in Olympics medals tally over the years
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund signs forward Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim
    Reuters
  3. Telegu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Kerala Blasters captain Adrian Luna looks to pay back love of fans with silver lining at Durand Cup 2024
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Serie A: AC Milan signs Brazilian defender Emerson Royal from Spurs until 2028
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. India registers its worst finish since 2000 Sydney Games: Full list of India’s finishes in Olympics medals tally over the years
    Team Sportstar
  2. Authorities investigate man who climbed the Eiffel Tower before Paris Olympics closing ceremony
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics review: Scandal-shaken Equestrian riders ‘put the horses first’ in Versailles show
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics review: ‘French Michael Phelps’ Marchand lives up to the hype
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics sailing review: Change of the guard as Dutch dominates wind and water
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India registers its worst finish since 2000 Sydney Games: Full list of India’s finishes in Olympics medals tally over the years
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund signs forward Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim
    Reuters
  3. Telegu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Kerala Blasters captain Adrian Luna looks to pay back love of fans with silver lining at Durand Cup 2024
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Serie A: AC Milan signs Brazilian defender Emerson Royal from Spurs until 2028
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment