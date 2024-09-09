MagazineBuy Print

Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian athletes to win a medal at Paralympic Games

Here is the full list of athletes who have won a medal for India at the Paralympic Games since the first medal in 1972.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 16:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gold medalist Sumit of Team India celebrates during the medal ceremony of the Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final on day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
Gold medalist Sumit of Team India celebrates during the medal ceremony of the Men's Javelin Throw - F64 Final on day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gold medalist Sumit of Team India celebrates during the medal ceremony of the Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final on day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India had a memorable outing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, finishing with its best-ever medal tally at the quadrennial event. Seven golds, nine silver medals and 13 bronze medals helped India cross its tally of 19 medals from Tokyo 2020.

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris featured 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Here is the full list of athletes who have won a medal for India at the Paralympic Games:

Note: Use the search bar on the top left of the table to identify a particular entry or to filter them. Click on each column heading to sort them.

