Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian athletes to win a medal at Paralympic Games

India had a memorable outing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, finishing with its best-ever medal tally at the quadrennial event. Seven golds, nine silver medals and 13 bronze medals helped India cross its tally of 19 medals from Tokyo 2020.

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris featured 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Here is the full list of athletes who have won a medal for India at the Paralympic Games:

