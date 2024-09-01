MagazineBuy Print

Paralympics 2024: Who is Rakesh Kumar, the Indian para archer going for bronze?

Rakesh defeated Senegal’s Aliou Drame 136-131 to secure his pre-quarterfinal spot, followed by Indonesia’s Ken Swagumilang and then won the shoot-off against Tremblay to enter the semis.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 22:37 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rakesh Kumar in action at the 2024 Paralympic Games.
Rakesh Kumar in action at the 2024 Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Rakesh Kumar in action at the 2024 Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rakesh Kumar entered the semifinals of the Men’s Individual Compound Open at the 2024 Paralympics when he beat Kyle Tremblay of Canada, keeping India’s medal hopes in Paris on Sunday.

Despite weather posing challenging conditions, Rakesh defeated Senegal’s Aliou Drame 136-131 to secure his pre-quarterfinal spot, followed by Indonesia’s Ken Swagumilang and then won the shoot-off against Tremblay to enter the semis.

Who is para archer Rakesh Kumar?

An Asian Para Games silver medallist, Rakesh won a gold medal at the 7th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament in Dubai in 2021 and finished sixth at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Eleven years ago, the same archery champion was left dejected following a spinal cord injury. “The condition was so bad that I even thought of taking my life. But then I decided to keep myself busy and opened a mobile recharge shop in Katra,” he told Sportstar.

RELATED: Paris Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Rakesh Kumar through to semifinal

Rakesh hailed the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the body that maintains the holy shrine, the Sports Authority of India, and the Archery Association of India for their support.

Rakesh shot 699 out of a maximum of 720 points at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, the highest score by an Indian para-archer in the qualification round.

“Archery is a mind game,” he said. “When we shoot in local fields, there is an added pressure. So, just like the coach is essential for us, psychologists are equally important.”

Rakesh Kumar will face China’s Ai Xinliang in the semifinal and will hope to continue his redemption arc, eyeing the elusive Paralympic gold medal, at the French capital.

