Live

Paris Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Rakesh Kumar to face China’s Ai Xinliang in semis; latest results, scores

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the archery events from day four of Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Updated : Sep 01, 2024 22:27 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the men’s compound open archery events from Paris 2024 Paralympics.

  • September 01, 2024 22:26
    UPDATE

    Rakesh Kumar to face China’s Ai Xinliang in the semifinal after the latter defeated Piotr Van Montagu of Belgium 148-140.

  • September 01, 2024 22:16
  • September 01, 2024 22:12
    Rakesh Kumar in the semifinal

    Rakesh Kumar will face either Ai Xinliang or Piotr Van Montagu in the semifinal.

