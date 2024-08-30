MagazineBuy Print

Paralympics 2024: Bhavina-Sonalben lose in para table tennis women’s doubles 10 quarterfinal

Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel lost 1-3 in the para table tennis women’s doubles 10 quarterfinal at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 15:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bhavinaben Patel of India and Sonalben Patel of India in action during their match against Jung Young-a of South Korea and Moon Sung-hye of South Korea
Bhavinaben Patel of India and Sonalben Patel of India in action during their match against Jung Young-a of South Korea and Moon Sung-hye of South Korea | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bhavinaben Patel of India and Sonalben Patel of India in action during their match against Jung Young-a of South Korea and Moon Sung-hye of South Korea | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel lost 1-3 in the quarterfinal of para table tennis women’s doubles 10 at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday. The final score read 5-11, 6-11, 11-9, 6-11.

They faced South Korea’s Jung Young A and Moon Sunghye, who defeated the duo in 39 minutes.

The pair lost the first two games in succession - after going down 5-11 in the first game, they started the second game strong but couldn’t hold on, losing 6-11.

Bhavina — who won a silver medal in the class 4 category at the Tokyo Paralympics — and her partner Sonalben took the lead in the third game and held on brilliantly to win it 11-9.

However, they faced a tough challenge in the fourth game and couldn’t find form to beat the South Koreans who took the fourth game 11-6.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
