Paralympics 2024: Bhavina-Sonalben lose in para table tennis women’s doubles 10 quarterfinal

Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel lost 1-3 in the quarterfinal of para table tennis women’s doubles 10 at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday. The final score read 5-11, 6-11, 11-9, 6-11.

They faced South Korea’s Jung Young A and Moon Sunghye, who defeated the duo in 39 minutes.

The pair lost the first two games in succession - after going down 5-11 in the first game, they started the second game strong but couldn’t hold on, losing 6-11.

Bhavina — who won a silver medal in the class 4 category at the Tokyo Paralympics — and her partner Sonalben took the lead in the third game and held on brilliantly to win it 11-9.

However, they faced a tough challenge in the fourth game and couldn’t find form to beat the South Koreans who took the fourth game 11-6.