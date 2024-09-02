Paralympics 2024, Day 5 - September 2: What are the medal events today?

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began on Thursday and concludes on September 8.
On the fifth day, medal events will be held across para triathlon, para athletics, para shooting, para swimming, para archery, boccia, wheelchair rugby and para badminton.
Here are the medal events on the fifth day of Paris 2024 Paralympics (timings in IST):-
11:45 - Para Triathlon - Men’s PTWC
11:50 - Para Triathlon - Women’s PTWC
12:00 onwards - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match, Women’s Singles WH1 Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Singles SL3 Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Gold Medal Match, Women’s Singles WH2 Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Doubles SH6 Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles WH1 Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Doubles SH6 Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match, Women’s Singles WH1 Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles SL3 Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal Match, Women’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match
12:55 - Para Triathlon - Men’s PTS3
13:00 - Para Triathlon - Men’s PTS2
13:05 - Para Triathlon - Women’s PTS2
13:30 - Para Athletics - Men’s Long Jump - T12 Final
13:35 - Para Athletics - Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final
13:41 - Para Athletics - Women’s 1500m - T11 Final
14:00 - Boccia - Women’s Individual - BC1 Gold Medal Match
14:25 - Para Archery - Mixed Team W1 Bronze Medal
14:32 - Para Athletics - Women’s Shot Put - F54 Final
14:45 - Para Archery - Mixed Team W1 Gold Medal
14:54 - Para Athletics - Men’s 100m - T34 Final
15:10 - Boccia - Men’s Individual - BC1 Gold Medal Match
15:30 - Para Triathlon - Men’s PTVI
15:35 - Para Triathlon - Women’s PTVI
15:45 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F41 Final
15:50 - Para Triathlon - Men’s PTS5
15:55 - Para Triathlon - Men’s PTS4
16:05 - Para Triathlon - Women’s PTS5
16:10 - Para Triathlon - Women’s PTS4
16:55 - Boccia - Women’s Individual - BC4 Gold Medal Match
17:00 - Wheelchair Rugby - Open - Bronze Medal Match
20:00 onwards - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Gold Medal Match, Women’s Singles WH2 Gold Medal Match, Women’s Singles SU5 Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles SU5 Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles WH1 Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles SU5 Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles WH2 Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Singles SH6 Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles WH2 Gold Medal Match, Women’s Singles SH6 Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles SH6 Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles SH6 Bronze Medal Match
20:15 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Final
20:30 - Boccia - Men’s Individual - BC4 Gold Medal Match
21:00 onwards - Para Swimming - Men’s 400m Freestyle - S7, Women’s 400m Freestyle - S7, Men’s 50m Freestyle - S9, Men’s 50m Backstroke - S3, Women’s 50m Backstroke - S3, Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB14, Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB14, Men’s 50m Freestyle - S13, Women’s 50m Freestyle - S13, Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB4, Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB4, Men’s 200m Freestyle - S2, Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay - 34 Points
22:00 - Boccia - Women’s Individual - BC3 Gold Medal Match
22:30 - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final
22:34 - Para Athletics - Women’s Discus Throw - F53 Final
22:35 - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Bronze Medal
22:38 - Para Athletics - Men’s 100m - T35 Final
22:45 - Para Athletics - Men’s Long Jump - T36 Final
22:55 - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Gold Medal
23:00 - Wheelchair Rugby - Open - Gold Medal Game
23:10 - Para Athletics - Men’s 100m - T63 Final
23:20 - Para Athletics - Men’s 100m - T64 Final
23:30 - Boccia - Men’s Individual - BC3 Gold Medal Match
00:05 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F11 Final
