Paralympics 2024, Day 5 - September 2: What are the medal events today?

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began on Thursday and concludes on September 8.

On the fifth day, medal events will be held across para triathlon, para athletics, para shooting, para swimming, para archery, boccia, wheelchair rugby and para badminton.

Here are the medal events on the fifth day of Paris 2024 Paralympics (timings in IST):-

11:45 - Para Triathlon - Men’s PTWC

11:50 - Para Triathlon - Women’s PTWC

12:00 onwards - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match, Women’s Singles WH1 Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Singles SL3 Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Gold Medal Match, Women’s Singles WH2 Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Doubles SH6 Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles WH1 Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Doubles SH6 Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match, Women’s Singles WH1 Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles SL3 Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal Match, Women’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match

12:55 - Para Triathlon - Men’s PTS3

13:00 - Para Triathlon - Men’s PTS2

13:05 - Para Triathlon - Women’s PTS2

13:30 - Para Athletics - Men’s Long Jump - T12 Final

13:35 - Para Athletics - Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final

13:41 - Para Athletics - Women’s 1500m - T11 Final

14:00 - Boccia - Women’s Individual - BC1 Gold Medal Match

14:25 - Para Archery - Mixed Team W1 Bronze Medal

14:32 - Para Athletics - Women’s Shot Put - F54 Final

14:45 - Para Archery - Mixed Team W1 Gold Medal

14:54 - Para Athletics - Men’s 100m - T34 Final

15:10 - Boccia - Men’s Individual - BC1 Gold Medal Match

15:30 - Para Triathlon - Men’s PTVI

15:35 - Para Triathlon - Women’s PTVI

15:45 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F41 Final

15:50 - Para Triathlon - Men’s PTS5

15:55 - Para Triathlon - Men’s PTS4

16:05 - Para Triathlon - Women’s PTS5

16:10 - Para Triathlon - Women’s PTS4

16:55 - Boccia - Women’s Individual - BC4 Gold Medal Match

17:00 - Wheelchair Rugby - Open - Bronze Medal Match

20:00 onwards - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Gold Medal Match, Women’s Singles WH2 Gold Medal Match, Women’s Singles SU5 Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles SU5 Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles WH1 Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles SU5 Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles WH2 Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match, Women’s Singles SH6 Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles WH2 Gold Medal Match, Women’s Singles SH6 Bronze Medal Match, Men’s Singles SH6 Gold Medal Match, Men’s Singles SH6 Bronze Medal Match

20:15 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Final

20:30 - Boccia - Men’s Individual - BC4 Gold Medal Match

21:00 onwards - Para Swimming - Men’s 400m Freestyle - S7, Women’s 400m Freestyle - S7, Men’s 50m Freestyle - S9, Men’s 50m Backstroke - S3, Women’s 50m Backstroke - S3, Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB14, Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB14, Men’s 50m Freestyle - S13, Women’s 50m Freestyle - S13, Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB4, Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB4, Men’s 200m Freestyle - S2, Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay - 34 Points

22:00 - Boccia - Women’s Individual - BC3 Gold Medal Match

22:30 - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final

22:34 - Para Athletics - Women’s Discus Throw - F53 Final

22:35 - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Bronze Medal

22:38 - Para Athletics - Men’s 100m - T35 Final

22:45 - Para Athletics - Men’s Long Jump - T36 Final

22:55 - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Gold Medal

23:00 - Wheelchair Rugby - Open - Gold Medal Game

23:10 - Para Athletics - Men’s 100m - T63 Final

23:20 - Para Athletics - Men’s 100m - T64 Final

23:30 - Boccia - Men’s Individual - BC3 Gold Medal Match

00:05 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F11 Final