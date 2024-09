Paralympics 2024, Day 6 - September 3: What are the medal events today?

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began on Thursday and concludes on September 8.

On the sixth day, medal events will be held across wheelchair fencing, para equestrian, para athletics, para shooting, para swimming, para archery and para table tennis.

Here are the medal events on the sixth day of Paris 2024 Paralympics (timings in IST):-

12:30 - Para Equestrian - Individual Event - Grade III

13:30 - Para Athletics - Men’s Long Jump - T47 Final

13:35 - Para Athletics - Women’s Javelin Throw - F56 Final

13:41 - Para Athletics - Men’s 1500m - T11 Final

13:53 - Para Athletics - Men’s 1500m - T13 Final

14:22 - Para Athletics - Men’s 200m - T51 Final

14:28 - Para Athletics - Women’s Shot Put - F34 Final

15:15 - Para Badminton - Individual Event - Grade II

15:30 - Para Athletics - Women’s Discus Throw - F11 Final

15:34 - Para Athletics - Men’s 400m - T36 Final

15:44 - Para Athletics - Women’s 400m - T12 Final

15:45 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS5 - Semifinals

15:55 - Para Athletics - Women’s 1500m - T54 Final

17:15 - Para Equestrian - Individual Event - Grade I

17:15 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS10 - Semifinals

17:15 - Para Shooting - R7 - Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final

19:30 - Para Shooting - R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final

20:30 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS10 - Semifinals

21:00 - Para Swimming - Men’s 100m Backstroke - S7 Final

21:07 - Para Swimming - Men’s 100m Backstroke - S9 Final

21:14 - Para Swimming - Women’s 100m Backstroke - S9 Final

21:21 - Para Swimming - Men’s 200m Freestyle - S4 Final

21:30 - Para Swimming - Men’s 50m Butterfly - S6 Final

21:35 - Para Swimming - Women’s 50m Butterfly - S6 Final

21:57 - Para Swimming - Men’s 50m Backstroke - S5 Final

22:03 - Para Swimming - Women’s 50m Backstroke - S5 Final

22:26 - Para Swimming - Men’s 200m Individual Medley - SM11 Final

22:27 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Medal Rounds

22:30 - Para Athletics - Men’s Long Jump - T37 Final

22:34 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F20 Final

22:35 - Para Swimming - Women’s 200m Individual Medley - SM11 Final

22:38 - Para Athletics - Women’s 400m - T20 Final

22:46 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F32 Final

22:50 - Para Athletics - Men’s 400m - T38 Final

23:00 - Para Swimming - Women’s 100m Freestyle - S3 Final

23:10 - Para Swimming - Men’s 200m Individual Medley - SM13 Final

23:23 - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m - T64 Final

23:30 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Sabre Category A Bronze Medal Bout

23:30 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Sabre Category A Bronze Medal Bout

23:34 - Para Swimming - Women’s 200m Individual Medley - SM13 Final

23:34 - Para Athletics - Women’s 100m - T11 Final

23:43 - Para Swimming - Men’s 100m Butterfly - S10 Final

23:43 - Para Athletics - Women’s 100m - T13 Final

23:50 - Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump - T63 Final

23:53 - Para Athletics - Women’s 100m - T47 Final

23:55 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Sabre Category B Bronze Medal Bout

23:55 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Sabre Category B Bronze Medal Bout

00:05 - Para Swimming - Women’s 100m Butterfly - S10 Final

00:13 - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 Final

00:15 - Para Table Tennis - Men’s Singles - MS5 - Gold Medal Match

00:17 - Para Athletics - Men’s 400m - T20 Final

00:20 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Sabre Category B Gold Medal Bout

00:40 - Para Athletics - Men’s 1500m - T54 Final

00:45 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Sabre Category B Gold Medal Bout

01:08 - Para Athletics - Women’s 400m - T37 Final

01:10 - Wheelchair Fencing - Men’s Sabre Category A Gold Medal Bout

01:35 - Wheelchair Fencing - Women’s Sabre Category A Gold Medal Bout