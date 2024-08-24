MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Paralympics 2024: Which athlete has won most medals at Paralympic Games?

The most decorated athlete in Paralympic history is USA’s Trischa Zorn-Hudson. American para-swimmer Zorn-Hudson won 46 medals including 32 gold medals, nine silver medals and five bronze medals.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 14:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: American para-swimmer Trischa Zorn-Hudson.
FILE PHOTO: American para-swimmer Trischa Zorn-Hudson. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: American para-swimmer Trischa Zorn-Hudson. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 17th edition of the Paralympic Summer Games will take place in Paris from August 28 to September 8. The Paris Paralympics will witness more than 4,000 athletes from around the world.

The most decorated athlete in Paralympic history is USA’s Trischa Zorn-Hudson. The American swimmer won 46 medals including 32 gold medals, nine silver medals and five bronze medals.

Zorn-Hudson was born with a genetic eye condition that left her blind. She first competed in the Paralympics at Arnhem 1980 at the age of 16 and won seven gold medals.

Her swimming career spanned from 1980 to 2004 during which she took part in seven Paralympic Games. 

At the 1992 Paralympic Games in Barcelona, she topped the individual medal table with 10 gold medals and two silver. She also held eight world records in her disability category after the Sydney Games in 2000. 

She was inducted into the International Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2012 and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2022.

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: Which athlete has won most medals at Paralympic Games?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Villa must avoid Newcastle’s fall from top four fate, says Emery
    Reuters
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus extends Weston McKennie contract till 2026
    AP
  4. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh 424/6, trails by 24 runs; Mushfiqur Rahim scores century
    Team Sportstar
  5. Buchi Babu tournament: My intention is to go after the balls in my slot says TNCA’s hundred hero Mohamed Ali
    Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: Which athlete has won most medals at Paralympic Games?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Olympic medallist Sarabjot Singh says he barely got to train with Manu Bhaker before 10m air pistol mixed event in Paris
    PTI
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024: How did India perform at Tokyo Paralympic Games? 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Torch to begin its journey at English home of Games
    AFP
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s history at Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: Which athlete has won most medals at Paralympic Games?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Villa must avoid Newcastle’s fall from top four fate, says Emery
    Reuters
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus extends Weston McKennie contract till 2026
    AP
  4. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh 424/6, trails by 24 runs; Mushfiqur Rahim scores century
    Team Sportstar
  5. Buchi Babu tournament: My intention is to go after the balls in my slot says TNCA’s hundred hero Mohamed Ali
    Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment