Paris Paralympics 2024: Which athlete has won most medals at Paralympic Games?

The 17th edition of the Paralympic Summer Games will take place in Paris from August 28 to September 8. The Paris Paralympics will witness more than 4,000 athletes from around the world.

The most decorated athlete in Paralympic history is USA’s Trischa Zorn-Hudson. The American swimmer won 46 medals including 32 gold medals, nine silver medals and five bronze medals.

Zorn-Hudson was born with a genetic eye condition that left her blind. She first competed in the Paralympics at Arnhem 1980 at the age of 16 and won seven gold medals.

Her swimming career spanned from 1980 to 2004 during which she took part in seven Paralympic Games.

At the 1992 Paralympic Games in Barcelona, she topped the individual medal table with 10 gold medals and two silver. She also held eight world records in her disability category after the Sydney Games in 2000.

She was inducted into the International Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2012 and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2022.