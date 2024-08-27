MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Paralympics, India schedule: Para Badminton events with dates, IST timing and venue

Here is India’s schedule for the para badminton events in Indian Standard Time (IST) at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 18:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manasi Joshi will be competing in the Women’s Singles SL 3 event.
Manasi Joshi will be competing in the Women’s Singles SL 3 event. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri
infoIcon

Manasi Joshi will be competing in the Women’s Singles SL 3 event. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Para badminton events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will start on August 29 and conclude on September 2.

The events will take place at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS PARALYMPICS UPDATES

There are six classes depending on the type and severity of impairment - two wheelchair and four standing. The standard rules of badminton will apply - best of three games, each of 21 points - with minor changes.

India will field a 13-member para badminton at the Games.

Indian para shuttlers in action-

Manoj Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Sivarajan Solaimalai, Suhas Yathiraj, Sukant Kadam, Tarun, Nithya Sre, Mandeep Kaur, Manasi Joshi, Palak Kohli, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manisha Ramadass

INDIAN PARA SHUTTLERS AT THE PARIS 2024 PARALYMPICS
August 29
12:00- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage (Nitesh Kumar/ Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Suhas Yathiraj/ Palak Kohli)
Not before 12:40- Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Stage (Sivarajan Solaimalai/ Nithya Sre)
Not before 14:00- Women’s Singles SL3 Group Stage (Mandeep Kaur)
Not before 14:00- Women’s Singles SL3 Group Stage (Manasi Joshi)
Not before 14:40- Men’s Singles SL4 Group Stage (Sukant Kadam)
Not before 15:20- Men’s Singles SL4 Group Stage(Suhas Yathiraj)
Not before 15:20- Men’s Singles SL4 Group Stage(Tarun)
Not before 16:00- Men’s Singles SL3 Group Stage(Nitesh Kumar vs Manoj Sarkar)
Not before 16:40- Women’s Singles SL4 Group Stage(Palak Kohli)
Not before 17:20- Women’s Singles SU5 Group Stage(Thulasimathi Murugesan)
19:30- Women’s Singles SU5 Group Stage(Manisha Ramadass)
19:30-Men’s Singles SH6 Group Stage (Sivarajan Solaimalai)
19:30- Women’s Singles SH6 Group Stage (Nithya Sre)
Not before 22:10- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage(Nitesh Kumar/ Thulasimathi Murugesan)
Not before 22:50- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage (Suhas Yathiraj/ Palak Kohli)
August 30
12:00- Women’s Singles SL3 Group Stage (Manasi Joshi)
Not before 13:20- Men’s Singles SL3 Group Stage(Manoj Sarkar)
Not before 14:00- Men’s Singles SL3 Group Stage(Nitesh Kumar)
Not before 14:40- Men’s Singles SL4 Group Stage(Suhas Yathiraj)
Not before 16:40- Women’s Singles SL4 Group Stage(Palak Kohli)
19:30- Women’s Singles SU5 Group Stage(Thulasimathi Murugesan)
Not before 20:10- Men’s Singles SH6 Group Stage (Sivarajan Solaimalai)
Not before 20:50- Women’s Singles SH6 Group Stage (Nithya Sre)
Not before 22:50- Men’s Singles SH6 Group Stage (Krishna Nagar)
Not before 0:10 (next day)- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage (Suhas Yathiraj/ Palak Kohli)
Not before 0:10 (next day)- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage (Nitesh Kumar/ Thulasimathi Murugesan)
Not before 1:30 (next day)-Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Stage (Sivarajan Solaimalai/ Nithya Sre)
August 31
12:00 onwards- Group Stage matches**
19:30 onwards- Quarterfinals matches**
19:30- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Semifinal*
19:30- Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Semifinal*
September 1
12:00- Quarterfinal matches **
20:10 onwards- Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal, Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal, Men’s Singles SH6 Semifinal, Women’s Singles SL3 Semifinal, Women’s Singles SL4 Semifinal, Women’s Singles SU5 Semifinal, Women’s Singles SH6 Semifinal*
20:10 onwards- Medal matches*
September 2
12:00 onwards- Medal matches*
20:00 onwards- Medal matches*
*- Subject to qualification
**- Schedule for the classes yet to be announced

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 0-2 BFC, Sunil Chhetri, Vinith score, Durand Cup 2024 semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian Paralympic medallists who will participate in the Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics, India schedule: Para Badminton events with dates, IST timing and venue
    Team Sportstar
  4. Buchi Babu tournament: Jaymeet’s timely ton helps in Gujarat’s recovery against TNCA President’s XI on day one
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Al Feiha vs Al Nassr LIVE stream info: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the Saudi Pro League in India?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics, India schedule: Para Badminton events with dates, IST timing and venue
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian Paralympic medallists who will participate in the Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Which city has hosted most editions of Paralympic Games?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s most successful Paralympian
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch, IST timing, event details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 0-2 BFC, Sunil Chhetri, Vinith score, Durand Cup 2024 semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian Paralympic medallists who will participate in the Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics, India schedule: Para Badminton events with dates, IST timing and venue
    Team Sportstar
  4. Buchi Babu tournament: Jaymeet’s timely ton helps in Gujarat’s recovery against TNCA President’s XI on day one
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Al Feiha vs Al Nassr LIVE stream info: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the Saudi Pro League in India?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment