Paris 2024 Paralympics, India schedule: Para Badminton events with dates, IST timing and venue

Para badminton events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will start on August 29 and conclude on September 2.
The events will take place at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.
There are six classes depending on the type and severity of impairment - two wheelchair and four standing. The standard rules of badminton will apply - best of three games, each of 21 points - with minor changes.
India will field a 13-member para badminton at the Games.
Indian para shuttlers in action-
Manoj Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Sivarajan Solaimalai, Suhas Yathiraj, Sukant Kadam, Tarun, Nithya Sre, Mandeep Kaur, Manasi Joshi, Palak Kohli, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manisha Ramadass
August 29
12:00- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage (Nitesh Kumar/ Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Suhas Yathiraj/ Palak Kohli)
Not before 12:40- Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Stage (Sivarajan Solaimalai/ Nithya Sre)
Not before 14:00- Women’s Singles SL3 Group Stage (Mandeep Kaur)
Not before 14:00- Women’s Singles SL3 Group Stage (Manasi Joshi)
Not before 14:40- Men’s Singles SL4 Group Stage (Sukant Kadam)
Not before 15:20- Men’s Singles SL4 Group Stage(Suhas Yathiraj)
Not before 15:20- Men’s Singles SL4 Group Stage(Tarun)
Not before 16:00- Men’s Singles SL3 Group Stage(Nitesh Kumar vs Manoj Sarkar)
Not before 16:40- Women’s Singles SL4 Group Stage(Palak Kohli)
Not before 17:20- Women’s Singles SU5 Group Stage(Thulasimathi Murugesan)
19:30- Women’s Singles SU5 Group Stage(Manisha Ramadass)
19:30-Men’s Singles SH6 Group Stage (Sivarajan Solaimalai)
19:30- Women’s Singles SH6 Group Stage (Nithya Sre)
Not before 22:10- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage(Nitesh Kumar/ Thulasimathi Murugesan)
Not before 22:50- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage (Suhas Yathiraj/ Palak Kohli)
August 30
12:00- Women’s Singles SL3 Group Stage (Manasi Joshi)
Not before 13:20- Men’s Singles SL3 Group Stage(Manoj Sarkar)
Not before 14:00- Men’s Singles SL3 Group Stage(Nitesh Kumar)
Not before 14:40- Men’s Singles SL4 Group Stage(Suhas Yathiraj)
Not before 16:40- Women’s Singles SL4 Group Stage(Palak Kohli)
19:30- Women’s Singles SU5 Group Stage(Thulasimathi Murugesan)
Not before 20:10- Men’s Singles SH6 Group Stage (Sivarajan Solaimalai)
Not before 20:50- Women’s Singles SH6 Group Stage (Nithya Sre)
Not before 22:50- Men’s Singles SH6 Group Stage (Krishna Nagar)
Not before 0:10 (next day)- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage (Suhas Yathiraj/ Palak Kohli)
Not before 0:10 (next day)- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage (Nitesh Kumar/ Thulasimathi Murugesan)
Not before 1:30 (next day)-Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Stage (Sivarajan Solaimalai/ Nithya Sre)
August 31
12:00 onwards- Group Stage matches**
19:30 onwards- Quarterfinals matches**
19:30- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Semifinal*
19:30- Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Semifinal*
September 1
12:00- Quarterfinal matches **
20:10 onwards- Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal, Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal, Men’s Singles SH6 Semifinal, Women’s Singles SL3 Semifinal, Women’s Singles SL4 Semifinal, Women’s Singles SU5 Semifinal, Women’s Singles SH6 Semifinal*
20:10 onwards- Medal matches*
September 2
12:00 onwards- Medal matches*
20:00 onwards- Medal matches*
*- Subject to qualification
**- Schedule for the classes yet to be announced
