Paris 2024 Paralympics, India schedule: Para Badminton events with dates, IST timing and venue

Para badminton events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will start on August 29 and conclude on September 2.

The events will take place at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

There are six classes depending on the type and severity of impairment - two wheelchair and four standing. The standard rules of badminton will apply - best of three games, each of 21 points - with minor changes.

India will field a 13-member para badminton at the Games.

Indian para shuttlers in action-

Manoj Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Sivarajan Solaimalai, Suhas Yathiraj, Sukant Kadam, Tarun, Nithya Sre, Mandeep Kaur, Manasi Joshi, Palak Kohli, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manisha Ramadass