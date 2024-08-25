Powerlifting events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will start on September 4 and conclude on September 8.
The events will take place at the La Chapelle Arena.
CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS PARALYMPICS UPDATES
There are 20 powerlifting events – 10 weight categories for both men and women.
India will be sending a four-member para powerlifting squad comprising of Paramjeet Kumar, Ashok, Sakina Khatun and Kasthuri Rajamani.
INDIAN PARA POWERLIFTERS AT THE PARIS 2024 PARALYMPICS
September 4
September 5
September 6
Latest on Sportstar
- ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG to meet Mumbai City in Indian Super League opener on September 13
- Paris Paralympics 2024: 95 officials to accompany Indian contingent to look after their special needs
- Paris 2024 Paralympics, Para Powerlifting: India full schedule, dates, timing
- Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 Schedule: KBFC to kickoff Indian Super League season at home against Punjab FC
- Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich LIVE score: WOB 0-1 FCB, Musiala gives the Bavarians the lead; Bundesliga updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE