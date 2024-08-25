Paris 2024 Paralympics, Para Powerlifting: India full schedule, dates, timing

Powerlifting events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will start on September 4 and conclude on September 8.

The events will take place at the La Chapelle Arena.

There are 20 powerlifting events – 10 weight categories for both men and women.

India will be sending a four-member para powerlifting squad comprising of Paramjeet Kumar, Ashok, Sakina Khatun and Kasthuri Rajamani.