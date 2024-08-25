MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics, Para Powerlifting: India full schedule, dates, timing

Here is India’s schedule for the powerlifting events in Indian Standard Time (IST) at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 19:27 IST

Team Sportstar
Ashok in action. (File Photo)
Ashok in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ashok in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Powerlifting events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will start on September 4 and conclude on September 8.

The events will take place at the La Chapelle Arena.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS PARALYMPICS UPDATES

There are 20 powerlifting events – 10 weight categories for both men and women.

India will be sending a four-member para powerlifting squad comprising of Paramjeet Kumar, Ashok, Sakina Khatun and Kasthuri Rajamani.

INDIAN PARA POWERLIFTERS AT THE PARIS 2024 PARALYMPICS
September 4
15:30- Men’s up to 49kg (Medal Round)
20:30- Women’s up to 45kg (Medal Round)
September 5
22:05-Men’s up to 65kg (Medal Round)
September 6
20:30- Women’s up to 67kg (Medal Round)

