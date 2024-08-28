MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics, India schedule: Para Table Tennis events with dates, IST timing and venue

Here is India’s schedule for the para table tennis events in Indian Standard Time (IST) at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 20:27 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Indian para paddler Bhavinaben Patel.
Indian para paddler Bhavinaben Patel. | Photo Credit: PTI
Indian para paddler Bhavinaben Patel. | Photo Credit: PTI

Para table tennis events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will start on August 29 and conclude on September 7 (8th early morning IST).

The events will take place at the South Paris Arena 4.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS PARALYMPICS UPDATES

Singles and team events are contested across 11 classes, which reflect the degree of impairment.

Bhavinaben Patel and Sonalben Patel are the two Indians participating at the Paralympics.

Both the women have been given bye in the round of 16 women’s doubles W10 event.

INDIAN PARA PADDLERS AT THE PARIS 2024 PARALYMPICS
August 31
13:30- Women’s Doubles - WD10 - Semifinals*
22:45- - Women’s Doubles - WD10 - Gold Medal match*
September 1
20:30 onwards- Women’s Singles R32**
September 2
13:30 onwards- Women’s Singles R32**
20:30 onwards- Women’s Singles quarterfinal**
September 3
13:30 onwards- Women’s Singles quarterfinal**
20:30 onwards- Women’s Singles quarterfinal**
September 4
13:30 onwards- Women’s Singles quarterfinal**
20:30 onwards- Women’s Singles quarterfinal**
September 6
13:30- Women’s Singles - WS3 - Semifinals*
23:45 - Women’s Singles - WS3 - Gold Medal match*
September 7
13:30- Women’s Singles - WS4- Semifinals*
21:30- Women’s Singles -WS4 - Gold Medal match*
*- Subject to qualification
**- Schedule for the classes yet to be announced

