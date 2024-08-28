Para table tennis events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will start on August 29 and conclude on September 7 (8th early morning IST).

The events will take place at the South Paris Arena 4.

Singles and team events are contested across 11 classes, which reflect the degree of impairment.

Bhavinaben Patel and Sonalben Patel are the two Indians participating at the Paralympics.

Both the women have been given bye in the round of 16 women’s doubles W10 event.