Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — September 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began in Paris on Thursday and will conclude on September 8.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

On the fifth day, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para shooting and para athletics.

INDIANS IN ACTION - SEPTEMBER 2 (Timings in IST) 12:30 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat 13:35 - Para Athletics - Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final - Yogesh Kathuniya Not before 13:40 - Para Badminton - Mixed Doubles SH6 Bronze Medal Match - Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Subhan/Rina Marlina (INA) Not before 15:30 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match - Nitesh Kumar vs Daniel Bethell (GBR) 16:30 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Rapid - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat 20:00 onwards - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Medal Matches - Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manisha Ramadass 20:15 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Final - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat (Subject to qualification) 20:40 - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Quarterfinals - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar vs To be decided 21:40 onwards - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Semifinals - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification) 21:40 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal Match - Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (FRA) 21:40 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match - Suhas Yathiraj vs Fredy Setiawan (INA) 22:30 - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final - Sumit Antil, Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sandeep 22:34 - Para Athletics - Women’s Discus Throw - F53 Final - Kanchan Lakhani 22:35 onwards - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Medal Rounds - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification) 23:50 - Para Athletics - Women’s 400m - T20 Round 1 - Deepthi Jeevanji

Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.