Paris 2024 Paralympics: Simran finishes fourth in women’s 100m T12

India’s Simran finished fourth in the women’s 100 T12 final at the Paralympics here on Thursday.

Simran, accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, finished fourth and last in the sprint race, clocking 12.31 seconds.

Cuba’s Omara Durand Elias (guide Yuniol Kindelan) comfortably won the gold with a timing of 11.81 seconds. The silver went to Ukraine’s Oksana Boturchuk (guide Mykata Barabanov) and bronze to Germany’s Katrin Mueller (guide Noel-Phillippe Fiener), who recorded 12.17s and 12.26s, respectively.

Earlier on Thursday, Simran had advanced to the final after clocking 12.33 in the semifinals.

The 24-year-old reigning world champion from New Delhi finished second, behind Germany’s Katrin Mueller-Rottgardt in semifinal 2.

Simran, who was born prematurely with visual impairment, was ranked third overall in the semifinals.

Simran had produced a season’s best effort of 12.17 in her heats on Wednesday.

The T12 category is meant for athletes who have visual impairment.