Paris Paralympics 2024: Top quotes from the Para Games

The 17th edition of the Paralympics came to a close on September 8. Here are some of the top quotes from Paralympians at the 2024 Para Games

Published : Sep 09, 2024 17:50 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Athletes of France enjoy the show during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
Athletes of France enjoy the show during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Athletes of France enjoy the show during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Paris Paralympics 2024 concluded on September 8 after 11 days of competitions, memorable moments and new records.

Around 4,400 athletes from 184 nations participated in the 17th edition of the Paralympics, sharing their emotional stories and showing the world what they can achieve.

Here are some of the top quotes from Paralympians at the 2024 Para Games:

“In the call room this morning, someone told me, ‘I watched you in 2012 and that’s why I am here.’ I really hope there are some girls at home who are doing the same because that’s what it’s all about. Hopefully, today, some new dreams have been born.”Hannah Cockroft (GBR)

Gold medallist Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain during the medal ceremony for the women’s 800m-T34 final.
Gold medallist Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain during the medal ceremony for the women’s 800m-T34 final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Gold medallist Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain during the medal ceremony for the women’s 800m-T34 final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“I believe I was put here on this earth to normalise disability, change perceptions about what is possible as an amputee, winning back-to-back golds, leading the Paralympic movement until 2028.”Ezra Frech (USA)

Gold medallist Ezra Frech of United States during the men’s high jump T63 medal ceremony.
Gold medallist Ezra Frech of United States during the men’s high jump T63 medal ceremony. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Gold medallist Ezra Frech of United States during the men’s high jump T63 medal ceremony. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“The Paralympics means so much more because everyone here has a million reasons to give up, and we’ve all chosen to just go on... It’s a bigger picture than the medals, it’s a bigger picture than our country’s flag. It’s all of us coming together on that world stage and representing something greater than ourselves.”Brianna Hennessy (CAN)

Silver medallist, Brianna Hennessy of Canada reacts during the Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Final.
Silver medallist, Brianna Hennessy of Canada reacts during the Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Silver medallist, Brianna Hennessy of Canada reacts during the Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“I’ve had long hair since 2019 but I thought I’d try and get a few more seconds (off his time) so I cut it. Then I thought I’d add a bit of peroxide to it. I was walking around the (Paralympic) Village with a hat on and nobody recognised me for the last few days. Someone said I looked like a white tiger.”Michael Roeger (AUS)

Silver medallist Michael Roeger of Australia during the medal ceremony of Men’s 1500m T46 final.
Silver medallist Michael Roeger of Australia during the medal ceremony of Men’s 1500m T46 final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Silver medallist Michael Roeger of Australia during the medal ceremony of Men’s 1500m T46 final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

“I called (my coach) and I was like, ‘I am going to have to retire, I am not getting back down to my times, I am like 20 seconds off in a 100m’. It turns out I was swimming in a 33m pool, not a 25m pool and I hadn’t realised.”Alice Tai (GBR)

Bronze medallist Alice Tai of Team Great Britain during the para swimming women’s 100m butterfly S8 medal ceremony.
Bronze medallist Alice Tai of Team Great Britain during the para swimming women’s 100m butterfly S8 medal ceremony. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Bronze medallist Alice Tai of Team Great Britain during the para swimming women’s 100m butterfly S8 medal ceremony. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“I’m so happy my family was here to support me, because to me, that’s my gold medal. The medal I got here is called a bronze, but my gold medal is my family.”Geert Schipper (NED)

Geert Schipper of the Netherlands won bronze in the men’s PTWC para triathlon.
Geert Schipper of the Netherlands won bronze in the men’s PTWC para triathlon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Geert Schipper of the Netherlands won bronze in the men’s PTWC para triathlon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics

